A great migration of 5,000 ducks — rubber ducks, that is — can be seen floating down the Brazos River as the Imagination Library of Waco’s Great Waco Duck Race takes its maiden voyage Oct. 8.

Anyone can adopt a rubber duck for $5 and watch as it races down the river at the nonprofit’s first major fundraising event, money going toward furthering literacy for McLennan County kids.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library delivers some 2 million books a month to children worldwide. The program, which encourages kids to grow up surrounded by books, launched in 1995 in Sevier County, Tennessee, inspired by Parton’s father’s inability to read.

“It was very popular in east Tennessee and basically people around the country heard about it and wanted to bring it to their communities,” said Kevin Baker, who moved to Waco from Tennessee in 2016 and co-founded the organization’s Waco branch with his wife Noelle in 2020.

Children enrolled in the Imagination Library receive one free book in the mail each month until they turn 5 years old. Baker said Parton wanted the book to feel like a gift rather than charity or social work, with each book’s mailing label signed “Love, Dolly.”

Over 1,400 kids in Waco receive a free book each month, and Baker said this month the local affiliate, which began out of Kevin and Noelle Baker’s desire to do something positive during the pandemic, will celebrate its 25,000-book milestone.

Kevin Baker said the program works by local affiliates starting their own nonprofit and forming an agreement with the Dollywood Foundation. The local group enrolls children in its coverage area and secures their funding — $2.50 per book, about $30 per year — and the foundation, through a deal with the publisher Penguin Random House, takes care of the rest.

The Waco branch currently covers children in the 76701, 76704, 76707, 76708, 76710 and 76711 ZIP codes, and parents can enroll their children at Imaginationlibrarywaco.org/registration/ or at Waco-McLennan County Library locations. At Ascension Providence, the event’s presenting sponsor and the hospital where Noelle Baker is an OB-GYN, newborns can be enrolled in the program and receive their first book before ever leaving the hospital.

Kevin Baker said he hopes the October event raises awareness of the program and money to possibly expand the Imagination Library of Waco’s reach to all children of McLennan County.

The Great Waco Duck Race is the local nonprofit’s first major fundraiser, as it has relied on individual donors’ support and various grants to operate since it started in 2020.

The event is a charitable raffle where those who adopt a duck for $5 will be given a corresponding number to one of the thousands of rubber ducks that will race down the river. Then, 5,000 numbered ducks will be launched from the Washington Avenue bridge and float toward the Waco Suspension Bridge, with the first-place duck owner winning $1,500, second place winning $750 and third place getting $250.

Ducks may be adopted at various pop-ups at Fabled Bookshop & Café, Compleo Physical Therapy & Wellness and at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market. They can also be adopted in a “quack pack” of five ducks, a “full flock” of 10 ducks or a group of 25 “almighty ducks” for $4 each on the duck race website.

As of Tuesday morning, almost 1,400 ducks had been adopted.

Baker noted that all the ducks will float between boom-like containers and will be collected after the race.

Spectators can watch the ducks launch from the riverwalk or either bridge. The race will be accompanied by a family fun fest from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 8, featuring games, crafts, bounce houses and other activities, with the race taking place at 2 p.m.