Donation aids MCC fields improvements
Donation aids MCC fields improvements

MCC fields donation

Gathered for the check presentation are (from left) MCC Foundation Executive Director Kim Patterson, MCC baseball coach Mitch Thompson, Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep General Manager Ted Teague, softball coach Chris Berry and MCC Trustee K. Paul Holt.

 MCC Foundation photo

Ted Teague, general manager of Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep, recently presented a gift of $100,000 to the McLennan Community College Foundation to support the “Home Field Advantage” campaign for turf and lights at the MCC baseball and softball fields.

“We are so proud of MCC and all it does to help young people thrive,” Teague said. “Our dealership is blessed and glad to support great causes like this in our community.”

The funds will contribute to the $3.4 million campaign to repair persistent drainage issues, install artificial turf and add lights to allow for night games at the fields.

The improvements will support the success of student-athletes in the programs and enable the college to host high school, select and college tournaments that will have an estimated $2.9 million annual impact on the Waco economy, according to MCC.

For more information, contact MCC Foundation Executive Director Kim Patterson at 254-299-8606 or kpatterson@mclennan.edu.

