Doris Miller family to join Wacoans at Pearl Harbor ceremony

The Waco community on Tuesday will observe a somber anniversary at the Doris Miller Memorial, 80 years after Miller and other sailors at Pearl Harbor suffered a surprise Japanese attack that launched the U.S. into World War II.

But for the relatives of the hometown hero, the ceremony will be an occasion for gratitude.

The event begins at 11:55 a.m., reflecting the moment the attack began on eight battleships, claiming the lives of 2,403 U.S. personnel. Miller, a messman aboard the USS West Virginia, rescued several shipmates and dragged his mortally wounded captain to safety, and also crossed the color line to fire at Japanese planes.

The ceremony Tuesday at 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. will honor Miller and others who were in harm's way on Dec. 7, 1941. The event will feature flag and wreath-laying ceremonies, remarks by city and county officials, a singing of the Navy Hymn, and speeches by Ambassador Lyndon Olson Jr. and Miller family representative Thomas Bledsoe Jr.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, several new bronze reliefs depicting Miller's life will be unveiled Tuesday.