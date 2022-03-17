Doris Miller Memorial Park under new ownership

A husband and wife team has purchased Doris Miller Memorial Park in Bellmead with plans to improve the maintenance and standardize the look of the perpetual care cemetery.

Keith and Charlene Willis, both former Waco Independent School District coaches, recently bought the cemetery from Janice Matthews. The couple said they have several family members buried in the cemetery, and they have seen for themselves the tall weeds and poor upkeep others have complained about.

“We thank God for Miss Matthews," Keith Willis said. "She’s done the best she could for the last 20 years, but like anything else, the place needs a facelift.”

Members of a Facebook group launched by Teresa Mays rallied with signs in front of the cemetery’s gates in August 2020. During a recent visit to his mother’s gravesite, Keith Willis decided to ask Matthews if the 17-acre cemetery was for sale. Matthews had listed it then taken it off the market months ago, but decided to accept his offer.

“A lot of the community members are saying the same thing, that the upkeep wasn’t really good,” Charlene Willis said. “So we were concerned about that.”

Matthews is a licensed mortician and funeral director as well as the former owner. She said the Facebook group and complaints are mostly the result of one person’s vendetta against her.

“I just thought it was time to let some younger person have it, so I can semi-retire,” Matthews said.

The couple plan to hold special events during Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, in memory of the cemetery’s namesake, a World War II hero from Waco. Doris Miller's actions during the attack on Pearl Harbor led to him becoming the first Black servicemember to receive the Navy Cross.

Keith Willis said that going forward, the cemetery will require families to purchase metal liners that will house caskets in the ground in an attempt to keep the cemetery ground relatively even. The cemetery will also require families to buy uniform 24-by-12-inch headstone that will mark each grave in a bid to make the cemetery easier to navigate.

“This has got to be non-negotiable for us,” he said. “I’m just going by what people have complained about.”

Keith Willis said they are still working with the Texas Department of Banking, which licenses and regulates perpetual care cemeteries, to finalize their new pricing structure, but he expects the total cost will be about $3,000 for a plot, liner and headstone.

He said by summer he hopes to have a kiosk in place at the cemetery that will let visitors search for graves by name, making finding loved ones easier. About 2,600 plots are occupied, and another 5,600 are unoccupied.

“There are some 5,600 graves left over here in Doris Miller, and we’re listening to people because we want to know what’s stopping them from coming here,” Keith Willis said.

To that end, the couple plan to replace the cemetery’s metal front gate using a $35,000 loan from TFNB Your Bank for Life. Future plans include a new granite sign engraved with Doris Miller’s likeness, improvements to roadways through the cemetery and renovations to the cemetery’s front office.

He said construction is going to start soon and visitors will see changes by the beginning of June.

Regulations for perpetual care cemeteries require special documentation and paperwork, but they allow a cemetery owner to set their own requirements. In Texas, perpetual care cemeteries have perpetual care trust funds, and only the income from the fund is allowed to be used on general maintenance and care.

The couple live outside Houston, but Charlene Willis, an assistant principal at Katy ISD, plans to retire in the next few years. Keith Willis, who is already retired, will drive back and forth.

