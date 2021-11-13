Downtown Waco location helps Christian nonprofit minister to young skaters, more

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We do free skate camps for the community for skateboarding instruction which employs local skateboarders. We do free auto diagnostic and repair for community members. We also offer teenagers the ability to make money working on these vehicles,” Barnard said.

Additionally, Middleman holds weekly “Motor Mondays” or two-hour blocks of garage time set aside for community members to diagnose and address issues on vehicles. Middleman also encourages entrepreneurship in youth by teaching them how to take their creativity and ideas and turn them into actionable projects.

“Our garage is open when our doors are open. We’re here and if someone has a need, we would love to meet it,” Barnard said. “We’ve got influence to teach from six years old to 60 years old. There’s really a place for anybody.”

The nonprofit runs completely off of local donations and members of the community volunteering their time.

“We have some partnerships with churches who have been really gracious to us in partnering with us in different ways whether or not they’re like a monthly donor or like a partnership that we created with Columbus Avenue(Baptist Church) down the street and get to use their space,” Barnard said. “Our woodshop is part of their old bus barn.”