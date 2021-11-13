Downtown Waco location helps Christian nonprofit minister to young skaters, more

John Barnard and a group of three teenagers huddled around a 1994 Ford E350 Club Wagon dubbed “Rattlecan” to assess the damage. Thaddeus Denton, 16, lay back on a mechanic’s creeper and slid under the 15-person van. Barnard walked Thaddeus and the other teens through the process: draining the transmission, replacing the transmission filter and pan gasket, and then replacing the fluid. The goal was to get Rattlecan ready to be donated to another skate ministry.
The day was Motor Monday, and that day, Barnard planned to teach the three teenagers how to service Rattlecan’s transmission while seamlessly integrating Christian ministry into the process.
This is an average day for Barnard, the founder of Middleman Ministries: combining things on wheels with the word of God.
“A lot of the message and the ministry is through showing up and giving time,” Thaddeus said. “There are people who obviously care a lot about this (Middleman Ministries) and see a lot of potential, and I see that too.”
Nestled in downtown Waco at 623 Washington Ave., Middleman Ministries has had its doors, garage doors, wide open to the community since it opened the new location in late September. The nonprofit aims its ministry toward people who linger in the margin of society, especially those in the skateboarding community, and invests in teenagers “at the street level,” according to its website.
“We always say we want to mentor under a hood as opposed to across the table,” Barnard said.
The new Washington Avenue location consists of a main building connected to big, open garages and a small skate park in the back. The main building is set up like a showroom with a collection of 1980s skateboard decks completely covering one wall and a variety of skater memorabilia on display. Matching the theme, a “MiddleVan” sits out front of the building and serves the dual purpose of Middleman’s mobile sign and transportation to take to skate camps and youth events.
“We just wanted to have a space right in the heart of downtown that would be welcoming to all types (of people),” Barnard said.
While the nonprofit recently opened its new location’s doors, it has been doing ministry in Waco for the past five years, and the original idea of Middleman Ministries began almost two decades ago.
“In 2005, I started scribbling the word “middleman” as artwork on skateboards and giving those away,” Barnard said. “That enabled me to kind of share my faith with someone by modeling grace because instead of over-explaining how I feel about God, or who I know him to be, it makes sense to just care for skateboarders by giving them something that they feel very strongly about: a skateboard.”
Fast-forward to today and, while Barnard’s ministry still gives out free skateboards, it has grown to serve the community in a variety of new ways.
“We do free skate camps for the community for skateboarding instruction which employs local skateboarders. We do free auto diagnostic and repair for community members. We also offer teenagers the ability to make money working on these vehicles,” Barnard said.
Additionally, Middleman holds weekly “Motor Mondays” or two-hour blocks of garage time set aside for community members to diagnose and address issues on vehicles. Middleman also encourages entrepreneurship in youth by teaching them how to take their creativity and ideas and turn them into actionable projects.
“Our garage is open when our doors are open. We’re here and if someone has a need, we would love to meet it,” Barnard said. “We’ve got influence to teach from six years old to 60 years old. There’s really a place for anybody.”
The nonprofit runs completely off of local donations and members of the community volunteering their time.
“We have some partnerships with churches who have been really gracious to us in partnering with us in different ways whether or not they’re like a monthly donor or like a partnership that we created with Columbus Avenue(Baptist Church) down the street and get to use their space,” Barnard said. “Our woodshop is part of their old bus barn.”
Barnard stressed his belief in local ministry through developing local relationships. Use of the nonprofit's new building, previously a Firestone location and a county maintenance garage, was donated by Magnolia Foundation after Middleman Ministries formed a friendship with the foundation. Magnolia bought the property from the county in 2018, at the same time it bought the former Grand Karem Shrine Building across Seventh Street, with plans unfolding there for a boutique hotel, restaurant and event venue.
Jordan Jones, an entrepreneur in Waco, took an immediate interest in Middleman Ministries and now helps with its digital marketing.
“I just happened to one day be working on one of my websites at Lighthouse Coffee (across Washington Avenue), and I had seen John opening up his garage, and something just compelled me to go out there and go speak to him,” Jones said. “Man just has a great heart and he’s always trying to give back to the youth.”
Jones said he was inspired by the Middleman motto drawn from the biblical book of Matthew stating, “Freely we have been given, so freely we give.”
Local business owner Robert Denton also described his first encounter with Middleman Ministries that led his son, Thaddeus, to attend the weekly Motor Mondays.
“I’d walked down to the farmers market, and as I was coming back home on Washington, I noticed some really neat old cars and motorcycles and I saw this young man standing out next to them,” Denton said. “I was just curious about what was going on, so that was my first encounter of looking at their old cars and stuff. Then we started discussing about what they were all there for, what their goals are.”
Middleman Ministries' shop is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.