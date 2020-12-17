Downtown Waco's hot-dog man leaving town

Old friends and first-time customers bid farewell Thursday to George Gaylord, the hot-dog man at Seventh Street and Austin Avenue whose audacity and supply of Nathan's franks whet the local appetite for streetside dining.
A job brought Gaylord to Waco from Danbury, Connecticut. The lack of one prompted him to invest in a stainless steel hot dog cart, warmer included, but now he and wife, Katie, will hit the road again, probably to South Carolina. He has heard the BMW automaking plant in Spartanburg is hiring.
"So today's my last day here," said Gaylord, 60, waving to beefy occupants of work trucks, accepting best wishes from regulars, even appearing in cellphone photographs taken by fans capturing the scene for posterity.
"My wife calls me the mayor of Downtown Waco," Gaylord said with a grin.
That was hardly the case when he arrived almost eight years ago, on April 1, a date etched in his memory "because everybody thought this was a joke."
"I was first told straight out that I was not wanted downtown, that if I came down here, others would follow, regulations would have to be applied. It would mean a lot more work, and the health department would have to make more inspections," Gaylord said, referencing his collisions with powers-that-be. "Now the Texas Food Truck Showdown is a big event."
When he arrived, directly across Austin Avenue from Cameron Trading Co., the nearby dining options bordered on non-existent. Jake's Texas Tea House had established itself as a going venture, and owner Jake Black was kind enough, and wise enough, to recognize that restaurants and food trucks could feed off each other to the benefit of all, Gaylord said.
Black could have raised a legal stink about Gaylord's presence only 88 feet from his address, but instead waived his right to protest.
"He's forward thinking, knows we bring traffic to his place," Gaylord said.
On most days, Gaylord sold 60 to 70 hot dogs during his lunchtime stay downtown. He tweaked his menu to include Chicago-style and Carolina-style dogs, each priced at $3.50. Chips and soft drinks were available.
A plain hot dog, ever the most popular, fetched $2.50.
"The least I ever sold in a day was six. I sold only seven one day last week," Gaylord said.
COVID-19 did not help, the on-again-off-again lockdowns and mandates spooking merchants and customers, some of whom dared not step outside. But Gaylord said that is not why he is leaving.
He was transferred to Waco by MarathonNorco Aerospace, but that position faded. He wrapped Snickers bars at Mars Wrigley Confectionary, but shift work and odd hours did not mesh with his working wife's schedule. He gave Caterpillar a shot. He applied at SpaceX and L3Harris with no luck.
"They said they loved my resume, but I didn't have a degree," Gaylord said. "In much of the North, they say bachelor's degree or three to seven years' experience. You don't see that much here. I have 27 years in aerospace."
Support Local Journalism
Now, he will try another form of transportation: automobiles.
Word having spread of Gaylord's departure, business was brisk Thursday. He said gorgeous weather also contributed to the crowd size.
"I'm checking to see how you're doing," regular Tommy Shilling said.
"I usually stop by at least once a week," Shilling said, explaining his presence. "He's a nice man. I enjoy his personality. We're going to miss him."
Marissa Lowndes, a Navy brat and New Yorker now living in Waco, said she knows a thing or two about the cuisine, and her dog was delicious.
"I've seen this place many times, but I've never stopped, until today. I'm glad I did before he left," Lowndes said.
She visited the stand with Janae Black, from Waco, who also was enjoying the fare for the first time.
Gaylord said he will not take his hot dog cart on the road. He said several have expressed interest in buying it, and he is confident of closing a deal. It may end up at Cameron Park Zoo or elsewhere downtown.
"You don't want to pop a kid on here. It can get very hot, and I have the burns to prove it," Gaylord said as heat from the wiener warmer created a cloud above the cart during Thursday's chilly midday.
On Friday, Gaylord is scheduled to work a car auction in Elm Mott. He will give away or sell hot dogs, as he has been doing on weekends at car and motorcycle dealerships around Greater Waco for quite some time, he said.
The dealerships guarantee a certain number of sales for his trouble.
Once he finds a buyer for his house in Lorena, he and Katie will hit the road.
Maybe Florida first, then South Carolina. He has not marked Virginia or Connecticut off his list, having family and friends there.
What will he tell them about Waco?
Pausing, he said, "It's changing."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.