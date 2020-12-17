Downtown Waco's hot-dog man leaving town

"They said they loved my resume, but I didn't have a degree," Gaylord said. "In much of the North, they say bachelor's degree or three to seven years' experience. You don't see that much here. I have 27 years in aerospace."

Now, he will try another form of transportation: automobiles.

Word having spread of Gaylord's departure, business was brisk Thursday. He said gorgeous weather also contributed to the crowd size.

"I'm checking to see how you're doing," regular Tommy Shilling said.

"I usually stop by at least once a week," Shilling said, explaining his presence. "He's a nice man. I enjoy his personality. We're going to miss him."

Marissa Lowndes, a Navy brat and New Yorker now living in Waco, said she knows a thing or two about the cuisine, and her dog was delicious.

"I've seen this place many times, but I've never stopped, until today. I'm glad I did before he left," Lowndes said.

She visited the stand with Janae Black, from Waco, who also was enjoying the fare for the first time.