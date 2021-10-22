DPS: 2 killed in crash near Mart, fatigue likely cause

Driver fatigue likely led to a one-vehicle crash east of Mart that killed two people Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers responded at about 6:30 a.m. to the crash on Highway 164 east of County Road 607, about 6 miles east of Mart.

A Ford F-250 crashed into an embankment after it left the roadway and struck a guardrail, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

The driver, identified as Lisandro Ramirez, 19, of Jacksonville, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said. One passenger in critical condition was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center — Temple, and another passenger in critical condition was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, along with two more passengers with injuries not considered life threatening, he said.

One of the passengers, Israel Ramirez, 30, of Jacksonville, died at Hillcrest, Howard said.

Next of kin has been notified of the deaths.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.