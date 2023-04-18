A rollover crash Monday north of Waco sent a driver to an area hospital in critical condition after being thrown from an SUV, authorities said.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at about 9 a.m. Monday to an overturned Toyota 4Runner north of Waco on Farm-to-Market Road 933, also known as Gholson Road, near its intersection with Virginia Road, according to Sgt. Ryan Howard, a DPS spokesperson.

“For an unknown reason, a Toyota 4Runner traveling southbound struck the curb and left the roadway,” Howard said. “The driver attempted to drive back onto the roadway, lost control, and overturned.”

The rollover crash ejected the driver from the vehicle, and troopers determined the driver was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash, Howard said.

The driver was transported in critical condition to a Waco area hospital, Howard said.