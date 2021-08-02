DPS graduates largest class of troopers

On Friday, 145 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers graduated and were commissioned from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s A-2021 recruit class, making them the largest graduation in DPS history.

According to the press release, this year's class was the department's 167th recruit class and had included recruits ranging in age from 21 to 50 years old, as well as 21 females, the most in one recruit class.

This year's graduating class also included 40 veterans and an additional 22 recruits who had prior law enforcement experience. However, it wasn’t limited to only those who had prior experience as they graduated a former sky crane operator and a former geophysicist.

Troopers will begin at their individual duty stations on Aug. 23.

Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach said the class underwent various difficulties during their 27-week training academy having to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These recruits worked hard in challenging circumstances during the pandemic to get where they are today,” Mach said. “We are thankful they’ve chosen to dedicate themselves to this career path and know they represent our state well.”