DPS memorial honors fallen drug dog

The Texas Department of Public Safety held a service fit for a furry hero Thursday so officers could pay their respects to Bleck, a drug dog that died in the line of duty June 1.

The memorial, at McLennan Community College's Emergency Services Education Center, was in important opportunity to honor Bleck's life and his dedication, DPS spokesperson Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

“They are 100% in, every single day. There are no slow days for them,” Washko said of the dogs that work with troopers. “They are servants for the state of Texas and the community and through their efforts they make our community safe. They are an asset for us and the community.”

Bleck was 8-and-a-half years old when he graduated from narcotics-detector school and joined the DPS team, which he served for four-and-a-half years. His handler, Trooper Josh Loftin, joined the department in 2015.

Washko said Bleck started experiencing health issues while on the job, and a veterinarian later diagnosed him with terminal underlying health conditions.

During his career with DPS, Bleck conducted 281 searches, which helped locate more than 84 pounds of marijuana, more than nine kilos of methamphetamine, more than a kilo of cocaine and heroin, and $302,859 in cash.