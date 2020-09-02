DPS: Moody resident dead, child in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash

A 21-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang died, and a 5-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash outside Moody on Tuesday evening, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

The crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 107 and Blue Cut Road. A tractor-trailer traveling west on F.M. 107 collided with the Mustang as the Mustang entered the intersection from Blue Cut Road, Howard said. The Mustang rolled, he said.

The driver of the car, Shawn Carter, 21, of Moody, died, and the 5-year-old was taken to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple in critical condition, Howard said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

