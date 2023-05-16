A 32-year-old Waco man died Monday evening in a crash near Jonesboro after the pickup he was riding in hydroplaned and collided with an oncoming pickup pulling a trailer, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

State troopers responded to the crash at about 6 p.m. Monday on State Highway 36 about 3.5 miles east of Jonesboro, according to a statement Tuesday from DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko. Gerardo Gonzalez-Rocha, 32, of Waco, died in the crash, Washko said.

Gonzalez-Rocha was a passenger in a rear seat of a 2016 Ford F-350 driven westbound on Highway 36 by another 32-year-old Waco man, Washko said. Troopers investigating the crash determined the Ford hydroplaned, traveling too fast for the wet roadway, he said. The Ford crossed into the path of an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet truck towing a trailer, and they collided, Washko said.

The 66-year-old Gatesville man driving the Chevy and the driver of the Ford each went to a hospital in Temple for treatment of injuries, Washko said.