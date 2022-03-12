Dr Pepper collectors return to Waco for annual convention

Jason Hammond with the "Pepper Pack" shows off his Dr Pepper themed socks Saturday morning at the Waco Hilton while venders get ready for the public swap meet capping the 37th annual Dr. Pepper Collector's Club show held this weekend.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Items as small as erasers and bottle caps found places on vendors' tables for the Dr Pepper Collector's Club swap meet Saturday morning.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Danny Ferrano, of Las Vegas, organizes his booth at the swap meet Saturday morning, with plenty of metal signs available.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Linda Hall points out a Dr Pepper bottle commemorating the Baylor University women's basketball team's 2005 national championship, among other collectable bottles she had on display Saturday.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Bill Hall, past president of the Dr Pepper Collector's Club, shows some of the more popular collectable bottles he had on display Saturday for the public swap meet capping the club's 37th annual show held this weekend.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Dr Pepper enthusiasts browse the memorabilia Saturday at the 37th annual Dr Pepper Collector's Club show.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Dr Pepper enthusiasts browse the collectables and memorabilia on display Saturday.
Collectors of items branded with Dr Pepper, 10-2-4 or any other connection to the born-in-Waco soft drink reunited this week for the 37th annual Dr Pepper 10-2-4 Collectors Club's convention held at the Waco Hilton and the Waco Convention Center.
The club, formed in 1984, counts nearly 160 family memberships from 25 states. This year's convention drew 101 collectors from California to Georgia and was the first in two years after club officers opted to scratch last year's meeting due to COVID-19 considerations.
Collectors and dealers brought a wide range of Dr Pepper-related advertising items for show and sale, from bottles, carriers and cardboard placards to clocks, toys and tin signs, the most popular items.
Dr Pepper fans in Waco got their chance to see and buy merchandise Saturday at the convention's Swap Meet held at the Waco Hilton.
The club draws its name from an early marketing slogan for the soft drink, which encouraged people to drink a Dr Pepper for an energy pick-me-up at 10 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m.
For what it may be worth, the 64 grams of sugar in a 20-ounce bottle of Dr Pepper dwarfs the American Heart Association's recommended daily limit for consumption of added sugar, which is 36 grams for men and 25 grams for women.
PHOTOS — Dr Pepper collectors return to Waco for annual convention
