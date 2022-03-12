Dr Pepper collectors return to Waco for annual convention

Collectors of items branded with Dr Pepper, 10-2-4 or any other connection to the born-in-Waco soft drink reunited this week for the 37th annual Dr Pepper 10-2-4 Collectors Club's convention held at the Waco Hilton and the Waco Convention Center.

The club, formed in 1984, counts nearly 160 family memberships from 25 states. This year's convention drew 101 collectors from California to Georgia and was the first in two years after club officers opted to scratch last year's meeting due to COVID-19 considerations.

Collectors and dealers brought a wide range of Dr Pepper-related advertising items for show and sale, from bottles, carriers and cardboard placards to clocks, toys and tin signs, the most popular items.

Dr Pepper fans in Waco got their chance to see and buy merchandise Saturday at the convention's Swap Meet held at the Waco Hilton.

The club draws its name from an early marketing slogan for the soft drink, which encouraged people to drink a Dr Pepper for an energy pick-me-up at 10 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m.

For what it may be worth, the 64 grams of sugar in a 20-ounce bottle of Dr Pepper dwarfs the American Heart Association's recommended daily limit for consumption of added sugar, which is 36 grams for men and 25 grams for women.