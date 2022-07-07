 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dr Pepper Museum gives scholarship

Dr Pepper Scholarship

University High School graduate Brisa Lares received a $5,000 Free Enterprise Institute Scholarship from the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute. Brisa wrote an essay on her career goals in the business world. She will attend the University of Texas-San Antonio. On June 10 the Dr Pepper Museum presented Brisa with her award, along with giving her and her family a private Make-A-Soda Experience. With Brisa, center, are Dr Pepper Museum Board President Anthony Betters Sr., from left, board member Angelo Ochoa, President and CEO Chris Dyer, and Associate Director Joy Summar-Smith.

