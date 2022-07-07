Dr Pepper Museum gives scholarship

University High School graduate Brisa Lares recently received a $5,000 Free Enterprise Institute Scholarship from the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute.
Brisa wrote an essay on her career goals in the business world. She will attend the University of Texas-San Antonio. On June 10 the Dr Pepper Museum presented Brisa with her award, along with giving her and her family a private Make-A-Soda Experience.
With Brisa, center, are Dr Pepper Museum Board President Anthony Betters Sr., from left, board member Angelo Ochoa, President and CEO Chris Dyer, and Associate Director Joy Summar-Smith.