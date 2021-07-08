 Skip to main content
Dr Pepper scholarship awarded
Dr Pepper Scholarship

Robinson High School graduate Anna West (holding check) is joined by Dr Pepper Museum officials and family members during a large check presentation as the recipient of the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute Scholarship.

 Dr Pepper Museum photo

Anna West, a graduate of Robinson High School, was awarded a $5,000 Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute Scholarship.

The FEI scholarship is given to a graduating senior who is pursuing further education in business, entrepreneurship, marketing or a related field at an accredited college.

The scholarship is in memory of Wilton Lanning. Lanning, one of the museum’s founders, whom died in 2018.

The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute aims to teach its guests, students and adults economic principles through the story of Dr Pepper.

Through programming and exhibitions, the museum works to inspire innovation, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and perseverance.

Museum officials said West exemplifies those characteristics.

West is an entrepreneur; she started her own business selling eggs from chickens she raises.

West will attend Tarleton State University and plans to major in agribusiness and minor in animal science.

In addition to her agriculture classes, she will be taking honors core classes through Tarleton State University’s Honors College.

West hopes to be a rancher. Her dream is to raise and sell show goats to 4-H and FFA members, as well as raise beef cattle, swine, sheep, chickens and horses.

