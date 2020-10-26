Driver arrested in hit-and-run that damaged city vehicle

A man accused of fleeing from the scene after hitting a city of Waco vehicle Monday morning has been arrested by Waco police.

A black pickup truck driven by Vincenzo Parcell, 22, collided with the city vehicle near North New Road and Waco Drive at 10:57 a.m., police said. Parcell began to flee as police received the call about the crash.

The city employee in the damaged car followed Parnell, who led him and police up and down Waco Drive for several minutes. Leaving the scene is a felony in Texas.

“The victim in the crash followed the suspect until officers got the suspect stopped at about 5th and Waco Drive,” Waco public information officer Garen Bynum said.

No injuries were reported.

Bynum said after arresting Parcell, police learned he had an outstanding felony indictment warrant through McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office later confirmed the warrant is for assault by occlusion.

Parcell was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance by Waco police and had not been booked in jail as of Monday afternoon.

