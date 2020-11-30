Driver killed in Bellmead rollover identified

A driver killed Saturday in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Bellmead has been identified as Kadeshah Proctor, 26, of Waco.
Bellmead police and fire departments responded to the crash at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 500 block of N. Loop 340 in Bellmead. Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said they found a black 2014 Ford Expedition upside-down with its driver, a 38-year-old woman, still inside and seriously injured. She was taken to a local medical facility.
Proctor, who was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, was pronounced dead at the crash site.
“Our prayers are with both families involved in this crash,” Kinsey said in a press release.
