The driver of a tractor-trailer was taken to a Temple hospital in critical condition after a crash with a pickup pulling a large trailer Wednesday morning on Highway 6 near Marlin, officials said.

The tractor-trailer truck hit the trailer being towed behind a pickup truck and overturned at about 9:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 6 near Farm-to-Market Road 223 south of Marlin, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said in an email. DPS did not provide the status of any other occupant of the vehicles involved.