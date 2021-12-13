 Skip to main content
Driver will face no criminal charges in death of China Spring student
The driver of a pickup truck who was involved in the traffic death of a 12-year-old China Spring student last week will not be held criminally responsible for the girl’s death, a Waco police spokesperson said Monday.

Cierra Shipley, Waco police spokesperson, said the police investigation into the Dec. 8 incident in which seventh-grader Alina Miller was critically injured concluded the driver committed no criminal offense. The girl died the following day at a Temple hospital.

Shipley said police officials would not release the driver’s name. The Tribune-Herald has filed a Texas Public Information Act request for a copy of the police report.

The girl was hit by a pickup while riding her bicycle about 4 p.m. in a residential subdivision at Orchid Lane and Salem Way. She initially was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a Temple hospital, officials said.

China Spring Superintendent Marc Faulkner said last week the girl rode the bus home from school and was riding her bicycle with friends when the driver of a pickup truck struck her.

Faulkner, who went to the scene of the incident, said the pickup driver stopped and tried to assist the girl with others before Waco police officers and paramedics arrived. The driver said the sun was in his eyes and he did not see the girl riding her bike, Faulkner said.

“I just think it was a tragic accident,” Faulkner said.

Students at China Spring Middle School wore purple clothing to school last week in memory of Alina, whose favorite color was purple.

School officials provided additional counselors at the middle school for students.

