Drought hitting farmers, ranchers hard in Central Texas

WEST — A light rain began to fall and lightning flashed across the sky as the weekly livestock sale started at West Auction on Thursday. But nature’s fireworks proved only a tease. Those wearing western hats and gimme caps, placing bids with subtle gestures, could only wonder what might have been.

Drought conditions and high heat remain unwelcome guests. They have scorched hay fields, reduced stock tanks to bogs, burned vegetable gardens to a crisp and inflicted stress on livestock and the people who raise it.

Cattle farmers and ranchers are culling their herds. Ted Uptmore, who has owned and operated West Auction more than 40 years, said sales topped $2 million on Thursday, perhaps a first. Heifers, calves and bulls bounded into the auction ring beginning at 10 a.m. The action did not end until after midnight. Some buyers spent the night there, possibly counting sheep.

“No grain, no grass and the cost of hay is out of sight,” said the aptly named Gary Farmer, from Ellis County, discussing farmers and ranchers parting ways with hoofstock. Farmer specializes in buying calves to raise for resale.

“They more or less are dumping their cows,” said Devon Perkins, who attended Thursday’s auction in West and owns the sale barn in Hubbard.

Farmer said Thursday’s scattered showers will help, but not much. He said the thirsty land would respond best to several inches of slow-falling moisture.

Jonathan Grant, who directs the World Hunger Relief Inc.’s demonstration farm in the Lacy Lakeview area, can empathize with farmers and ranchers. He said heat and dry conditions “decimated” its crops, overcoming an irrigation system reliant on well water. Grant said the farm weeks ago stopped Saturday trips to the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, eliminating nearly $1,000 in weekend revenue.

“We sold off all our cattle, all our pigs, just to pare down at this time,” Grant said. “What it takes to feed them is astronomical.”

“Misery is a good word for it,” said Tracy Tomascik, a Falls County cattle rancher who does consulting work for the Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau. He said farmers and ranchers not only face drought conditions but are dealing with a doubling or tripling of costs associated with raising cattle.

“We’re going through the first round of culling. We have not seen herd liquidation, but we’re getting close to it,” Tomascik said. “I spoke with an executive with the Livestock Marketing Association of Texas, and we’ve decided that if the volume of cattle taken to the market remains elevated the next two weeks, that’s a tell-tale sign of how serious the drought has become, and that we’re entering drought-induced liquidation.”

Uptmore said buyers and sellers swapped 2,906 head of cattle Thursday at West Auction. He said 335 sellers from 50 ZIP codes attended the 15-hour bidding war, including someone from McKinney who hauled 70 head to West. Last year, the barn sold 1,550 head per week on average.

“What I’m worried about is the sale of mama cows,” Uptmore said. “We sold more than 700 mama cows at each of the last two sales, and 747 on Thursday. They will not be here to raise calves next week, next month or next year. It may take more than two years to recover from the cow shortage.”

Perhaps surprisingly, cattle prices have remained strong despite conditions.

“There is still demand for feeder calves and stocker cattle, which is a reflection of a smaller cow herd across the entire country,” Tomascik said. “The last two years the Western states have seen a pretty severe drought.”

Joe Paschal, a livestock specialist with the AgriLife Extension Service in Corpus Christi, said there are few places in Texas to escape the drought. The northeast corner between Denton and Texarkana and a few counties in the Lower Rio Grande Valley offer a semblance of relief, Paschal said.

Hay production has stalled and is limited to scattered counties, he said. The only concentration lies within southeast Texas, near Houston.

“The biggest problem is water,” Paschal said. “These 100-degree days are not doing the tanks any good. They are running out of water, or have water quality issues, which are common when water levels get low.”

Cows routinely need a gallon of water per 100 pounds daily, but two gallons per 100 pounds is more suitable in drought conditions, Paschal said. A lactating cow needs at least 25 gallons of water daily, he said.

“Some people already have told me they lost calves due to extreme heat,” Paschal said. “From personal experience, I had some calves born during the summer of 2009, and I lost a couple. I know it was due to extreme heat. They had shade and adequate nutrition.”

He said beef remains plentiful in the food chain, though carcass weights and kill numbers have slipped. But abundance does not necessarily mean stable or lower prices at the supermarket. Fuel prices have risen 50% to 75%, feed prices continue to rise, and the cost simply to transport cattle has doubled from $2.50 a loaded mile to $5 a loaded mile.

Texas Farm Bureau reported that a July Fourth cookout for 10 people would cost $69.68, or less than $7 per person. The overall cost is about 17% more than last year, which the bureau blamed on ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflation and the war in Ukraine.

“We are not making more money due to these higher grocery prices, and we are not passing our increased costs of production onto the consumer,” Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening said in a press release on the report.

A price breakdown by Texas Farm Bureau shows 2 pounds of ground beef costs $11.12, or 36% more than in July last year. Two pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts costs $8.99, a 33% jump. Three pounds of center cut pork chops for the cookout costs $15.26, a 31% increase. The press release shows other double-digit percentage price increases for pork and beans, fresh-squeezed lemonade, homemade potato salad, hamburger buns, and vanilla ice cream.

A 13-ounce bag of chocolate chip cookies rose in price 7%, to $4.31.

Two pints of strawberries and 1 pound of sliced cheese both reflected double-digit percentage price reductions year-over-year, the release said.

Sanderson Farms, which operates a live-kill poultry plant in Waco, contracts with 300 growers in Texas. They provide birds for processing plants in Waco, Palestine, Tyler and Bryan-College Station. Director of development Bob Billingsley said by phone the company has not experienced “an excessive amount of mortality” in its bird population in Texas.

But the drought’s damage to Texas’ corn crop is being felt.

“We’re having more corn railed in from the Midwest,” he said.