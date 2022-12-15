 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DuPuy receives lifetime achievement award

Virginia DuPuy, center, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from Bill Clifton, left, and Tate Christensen during the Waco Business League’s fall membership dinner held at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Judge Alan Albright was the featured guest and participated in an interview with Kyle Deaver.

Virginia DuPuy also won the 2019 Legacy Award from the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
