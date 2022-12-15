DuPuy receives lifetime achievement award

Virginia DuPuy, center, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from Bill Clifton, left, and Tate Christensen during the Waco Business League’s fall membership dinner held at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Judge Alan Albright was the featured guest and participated in an interview with Kyle Deaver.
