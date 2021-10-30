Dutton Avenue to close as Fourth-Fifth Street realignment work continues

WACO – The Texas Department of Transportation will close Dutton Avenue from Fourth Street to ML Cooper Street Monday morning as work continues on realigning Fourth and Fifth streets on the east side of Interstate 35.

The roadway will close at 10 a.m. Monday and is expected to remain closed through early 2022.

Webber Construction, general contractor for the $340 million rebuild of I-35 through downtown Waco, is realigning the Fourth-Fifth Street corridor east of the interstate to more traditional T intersections at the northbound frontage road.

TxDot said the new configuration will improve traffic flow, pedestrian mobility and access to local business.

Access to Baylor University’s parking garage will be maintained from the entrances on ML Cooper Street and University Parks Drive.

In the coming weeks, crews also plan to close Fourth Street where it crosses under I-35 until early 2022 to continue realignment work. Prior to Fourth Street closing, crews will construct and open the north to south U-turn at Fifth Street to assist with traffic flow in the area and access to local business on the west side of the interstate. During this time, drivers will be directed to use the northbound frontage road and University Parks Drive to travel westbound under I-35. The pedestrian path at Fifth Street will remain open.