Dyslexia Awareness Conference takes Waco Scout's Eagle Project to new level

Willow Alexander, a 15-year-old high school freshman and Scout with Troop 308G, loves reading and writing — two skills that have not always been easy for her.

As a person with dyslexia, Willow said she wants her upcoming Eagle Scout Service Project to educate teachers, parents and kids about the condition, and she’s doing it in a big way.

“I’m dyslexic and I’ve known for a while, but there are people who don’t know or they find out later in life and their parents don’t know how to get information or they panic,” Willow said. “That’s why I decided to do the convention.”

Willow organized the Dyslexia Awareness Conference, which will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 515 Columbus Ave. She scheduled the event for October since advocates recognize it as Dyslexia Awareness Month.

Although the genetic condition affects about one out of every five people, many cases go undetected until adulthood.

When Willow was preparing to tackle her Eagle Project, a Scout-organized service project required to advance from the organization's second-highest to its highest, she knew she wanted to lead an effort that would raise awareness for dyslexia.

From the initial concept, her efforts have morphed into the upcoming conference, which will feature five guest speakers. The panel is made up of dyslexia therapists, a wellness counselor and a reading specialist separated into three content areas, representing the early warning signs, what exactly dyslexia is, and where to find resources.

There also will be opportunities for kids with dyslexia to mingle and hopefully make connections with other kids and adults with dyslexia, Willow said.

“It’s nice when you’re dyslexic and you find someone else who’s dyslexic and the two of you can talk,” she said. “It’s just for kids to connect.”

Raising money is a significant part of most Eagle Projects, and Willow has already raised almost $400 through donations. Proceeds from the conference will go toward buying books about dyslexia for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the Waco-McLennan County Library.

Flip Alexander, Willow’s mother, said her family was fortunate to catch the issue early, recognizing delayed speech and delayed reading as early warning signs. The Alexanders got connected with resources and therapists when Willow was just starting school. The Speech and Language Clinic at Baylor University was integral in getting affordable help, Flip Alexander said.

“The therapists give them tools, and as they grow up they try to apply those tools to different situations, and that’s kind of a neat thing for us to see,” she said.

Willow said there are different forms of dyslexia, including dysgraphia, which affects writing, and dyscalculia, which causes difficulties with math.

Willow said her dyslexia manifests in a few different ways in her everyday life, like skipping over words when she reads, misspelling large words and sometimes mispronouncing them. She said she also has a harder time doing conversions in math.

“I have trouble doing mental math, so I usually have to draw a picture or write down, or I use my fingers a little more,” Willow said. “I guess whenever I tell people it they don’t really say much about it, but they usually think it’s just reading.”

Alongside therapists and parents, schools also play an integral part in helping children with dyslexia, first through detection and then through learning accommodations.

Certified academic language therapist Jennifer Cates, who has worked with Willow for many years and will speak at the convention, said kids with dyslexia tend to recognize as early as kindergarten that there is something wrong, and it is important for adults to pay attention and respond when learning gaps occur.

“Even if they’re in there just practicing their ABCs or very simple words, if all their little friends around them seem to be getting it easier than they do, they know something is different,” Cates said. “And until they get that adult who recognizes what’s going on, it’s really hard for them and it comes along with a lot of self-esteem baggage from a very early age.”

Cates said a student may know an answer on a school exam or assignment, but they may be unable to translate what they know onto a piece of paper. She said accommodations, like giving class notes ahead of time or extra time on tests, do not give dyslexic students an advantage, but they level the playing field.

“The definition of dyslexia is not an IQ issue. It has only to do with written words,” Cates said. “Their brains process the written word differently for reading and spelling, but the IQ, the knowledge, the understanding of everything is still there.”

Willow’s case is unique in that her parents sought help, her therapists were able to intervene early and assist her while at school and her teachers allow accommodations, but many children are not able to reach the same resources.

Without proper help, kids with dyslexia can have worse outcomes than their peers, developing habits of avoidance and possibly destructive behaviors stemming from mental health problems caused by perceived underperformance.

Cates said the strong work ethic and drive Willow exudes — evidenced by the progress she has made with her conference — is a side effect of the hard work dyslexic kids have to do to function day to day. With the right support, this hard work turns into resilience rather than resentment.

“Everything that is written down for our kids, they have to struggle and figure it out, puzzle all those pieces together from kindergarten on up,” Cates said. “So they’re used to struggling, figuring things out, doing a little better, and it really goes to their personality, I think.”

Despite the complications it may bring, Willow said she does not think of dyslexia as a disease or a disability.

“A lot of people think it’s more like an illness. It’s not,” Willow said. “It’s just something with how the brain works and I’ve heard different analogies like dyslexia is a country road while regular minds are a freeway. So people with dyslexia, it just takes them longer.”