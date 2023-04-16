Wedding season is back at the Earle-Harrison House, one of Waco’s oldest homes that has largely been closed since the beginning of the pandemic. With a couple fresh coats of paint and some newly planted perennials, the estate, Pape Gardens and nearby Johnson-Taylor House are ready to welcome the public once again.

Caroline Krempa and Melton Morris, son of John Morris, the Voice of the Baylor Bears, were married Saturday on the grounds. Morris’ parents were married at the site, and Krempa’s parents live nearby in the Cameron Park neighborhood, making Earle-Harrison a prime location for the couple who met at Baylor University.

However, their dream would not be made simple, as the house and gardens had been mostly untouched since former Pape Foundation Executive Director Kathy Riggs retired in 2021.

Around the time of Riggs’ retirement, the Pape Foundation and Historic Waco started talks about collaborating on the management of the property at 1901 N. Fifth St., site manager Georgia Crowhurst said.

The organizations came to an agreement in January that Historic Waco would direct daily operations at the Earle-Harrison House, Pape Gardens and the Johnson-Taylor House, while the Pape Foundation would retain ownership.

“We were not really able to start (wedding preparation) until all of the final documents were signed,” Crowhurst said. “Shortly after the first of the year things started to come together.”

Krempa said she knew she wanted a garden party wedding, and the significance of the location to her and her spouse kept them hanging on to hope. She sat in limbo for a long time awaiting permission from Historic Waco and the Pape Foundation, even creating a second plan in case board members did not approve.

“My mom and I were essentially planning two weddings,” Krempa said.

Wedding preparation began in February soon after the approval, Crowhurst said. She said the wedding was likely instrumental in getting progress moving so quickly, as it gave everyone a deadline.

The crew got to work quickly, cleaning up the grounds, removing dead plants, greening the grass, replacing sprinklers, fixing the water fountain and installing lighting.

Crowhurst said she hopes to restore plants and greenery previous caretakers of the property were able to maintain, as a water line break last year, drought conditions and water restrictions have taken their toll on the garden. She said she wants to add more perennials, which were a favorite of Nell Pape, a preservationist who helped save the property in the 1960s.

With the grounds making a comeback and leadership in place, Crowhurst said Historic Waco hopes to host more events at the house and gardens in the future. Though the Earle-Harrison House, which dates to 1858, is undergoing some work internally and is closed, she said the grounds already have another private event booked for next weekend.

Historic Waco Executive Director Erik Swanson said an unveiling event will be planned, tentatively for June 10, which could include a film showing on the lawn, a vintage furniture auction and an assortment of vendors.

The Pape Foundation is working to release a new website with updated information. Prices to reserve the site range from $4,000 to $6,000 depending on the use of buildings on the grounds, Crowhurst said.

For more information on site availability or to get involved in the unveiling event as a vendor, call Historic Waco at 254-753-5166.