Early 2021 death toll in Waco area matches 1st 4 months of pandemic

The COVID-19 death toll among McLennan County residents in the first nine days of the year has matched the county's death toll for the first four months of the pandemic.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health district announced Saturday that six more residents of the county had died because of the disease, bringing the local toll to 308. The six men and women whose deaths were announced Saturday ranged in age from 55 to 82.

Since the new year, 25 deaths have been announced. The total reached 25 on July 21, a little more than four months after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Saturday, the health district announced 123 new COVID-19 cases among residents of the county. The cumulative total is 20,594, with 1,346 estimated to be active cases. As of Saturday, Waco hospitals were treating 146 COVID-19 patients, including 90 McLennan County residents and 20 on ventilators. Hospitalizations are down slightly from the high points of recent days. In the five-county state Trauma Service Area anchored by McLennan County, almost of a third of all staffed hospital beds are filled by COVID-19 patients, a higher share than all but one of the state's 22 Trauma Service Areas.