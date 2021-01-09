Early 2021 death toll in Waco area matches 1st 4 months of pandemic

The COVID-19 death toll among McLennan County residents in the first nine days of the year has matched the county's death toll for the first four months of the pandemic.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health district announced Saturday that six more residents of the county had died because of the disease, bringing the local toll to 308. The six men and women whose deaths were announced Saturday ranged in age from 55 to 82.
Since the new year, 25 deaths have been announced. The total reached 25 on July 21, a little more than four months after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus pandemic.
Also Saturday, the health district announced 123 new COVID-19 cases among residents of the county. The cumulative total is 20,594, with 1,346 estimated to be active cases. As of Saturday, Waco hospitals were treating 146 COVID-19 patients, including 90 McLennan County residents and 20 on ventilators. Hospitalizations are down slightly from the high points of recent days. In the five-county state Trauma Service Area anchored by McLennan County, almost of a third of all staffed hospital beds are filled by COVID-19 patients, a higher share than all but one of the state's 22 Trauma Service Areas.
Four Trauma Service Areas had less than 15% of their hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients Saturday, a threshold in statewide executive orders that can trigger more stringent limits on business and health care providers.
While the pace of new cases and deaths has not let up, 4,561 people in the county have received at least their first of two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and local public health officials have said they are preparing plans for large-scale vaccination as soon as they are able to secure the necessary doses.
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Friday that 200,000 doses would be delivered to vaccine providers in the coming week, many to providers that have plans for large-scale vaccination.
As of Saturday, 1,860,925 doses have been allocated to specific providers in Texas, 1,489,975 doses have been delivered to providers and 700,559 doses have been administered. Just shy of 50,000 people have received a second dose.
