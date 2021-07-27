Early morning fire damages G.W. Carver Middle School

An early morning fire caused significant damage to G.W. Carver Middle School, and Waco ISD officials said the facility won't be available for the start of school Aug. 23.
The initial fire call was received at the Waco Fire Department at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Fire damaged the administration building, library and gymnasium.
Waco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Keith Guillory said firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire at the front entrance to the building, which Guillory said was the administration office.
There were 35 firefighters, six engines, and three trucks working to extinguish the fire.
“A big part of this fire was defensive,” Guillory said. “We had to make sure this fire didn’t spread to other parts of the structure.”
The fire department remained on the scene Tuesday morning, taking aerial shots help determine what caused the fire.
Guillory said the building, constructed in 1956, did not have a sprinkler system to help put out the fire, however it was equipped with a fire alarm system.
Executive Director for Communications at Waco ISD Josh Wucher said the district is working with Transformation Waco to determine where students can attend classes next month. Wucher said the district is taking many different factors into consideration including transportation, location, space availability and are currently leaning toward Indian Spring Middle School as the obvious choice.
G.W. Carver Middle School, located in the 1600 block of JJ Flewellen Road, is one of two in the Waco ISD's in-district Transformation Waco charter system, created to help five underperforming Waco middle and elementary school. Carver's physical condition had placed it high in consideration for replacement in a review by a WISD community advisory committee, which ranked its replacement as second in importance to building a new Waco High School.
Under a bond issue proposal set for an Aug 12 vote by WISD trustees, a new Carver Middle School would be built on the present site. After its completion, Indian Spring Middle School would be closed and its students absorbed in the Carver school attendance zone. The plan would have Carver continuing to operate while the new school was being built.
There were no injuries as a result of Tuesday's fire.