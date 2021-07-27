Early morning fire damages G.W. Carver Middle School

An early morning fire caused significant damage to G.W. Carver Middle School, and Waco ISD officials said the facility won't be available for the start of school Aug. 23.

The initial fire call was received at the Waco Fire Department at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Fire damaged the administration building, library and gymnasium.

Waco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Keith Guillory said firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire at the front entrance to the building, which Guillory said was the administration office.

There were 35 firefighters, six engines, and three trucks working to extinguish the fire.

“A big part of this fire was defensive,” Guillory said. “We had to make sure this fire didn’t spread to other parts of the structure.”

The fire department remained on the scene Tuesday morning, taking aerial shots help determine what caused the fire.

Guillory said the building, constructed in 1956, did not have a sprinkler system to help put out the fire, however it was equipped with a fire alarm system.