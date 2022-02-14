Early voting continues Tuesday for March 1 primary elections

Early voting in the March 1 primary elections begins Monday, Feb. 14 at five locations in McLennan County:

First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Boulevard;

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Avenue;

Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court;

Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.;

McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Feb. 22-25. Monday, Feb. 21, is Presidents Day, a federal holiday, during which there will be no early voting.

Voter ID is required in Texas. See the box at the bottom of this page for information on acceptable forms of identification.

Visit votetexas.gov to check voter registration status or for more information about voting in Texas.

Voting by mail