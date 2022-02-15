Early voting continues Wednesday for March 1 primary elections

Early voting in the March 1 primary elections begins Monday, Feb. 14 at five locations in McLennan County:
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Boulevard;
- Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Avenue;
- Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court;
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.;
- McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Feb. 22-25. Monday, Feb. 21, is Presidents Day, a federal holiday, during which there will be no early voting.
Voter ID is required in Texas. See the box at the bottom of this page for information on acceptable forms of identification.
Visit votetexas.gov to check voter registration status or for more information about voting in Texas.
Voting by mail
Friday, Feb. 18 is the final day for the elections office to receive a mail ballot application for the election. An application form and more information is available here: https://www.co.mclennan.tx.us/1106/Voting-by-Mail Mail ballots are only available to voters age 65 and older, disabled or ill voters, expectant mothers or new mothers, jailed voters, and those who will be away from the county during the election period.
For more information, email ballotbymail@co.mclennan.tx.us, call 757-5043 or visit mclennanvotes.com.
Election Day
Registered McLennan County voters can vote at any of the 34 vote centers open on Election Day, March 1, when polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Who's on the ballot
Republican primary
Congressional District 17
- Pete Sessions (incumbent)
- Paulette Carson
- Jason "Stormchaser" Nelson
- Rob Rosenberger
Texas House, District 13
- Angelia Orr
- Dennis Wilson
McLennan County District Attorney
- Barry Johnson (incumbent)
- Josh Tetens
54th State District Judge
- Susan Kelly (incumbent)
- Christi Hunting Horse
County Court-at-Law No. 3
- Ryan Luna (incumbent)
- Kristi DeCluitt
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
- Brian Richardson (incumbent)
- Julissa West
Constable, Precinct 4
- Charlie Guerrero
- Matt Cawthon
State Board of Education, District 14
- Sue Melton-Malone (incumbent)
- Evelyn Brooks
Unopposed candidates
- Texas Senate, District 22: Brian Birdwell (incumbent)
- Texas House, District 56: Charles "Doc" Anderson (incumbent)
- County Judge: Scott Felton (incumbent)
- District Clerk: Jon Gimble (incumbent)
- County Clerk: Andy Harwell (incumbent)
- County Treasurer: Bill Helton (incumbent)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2: D.L. Wilson
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Ben Perry (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1: Dianne Hensley (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2: Pete Peterson (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: C.L. Chase
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: David Pareya (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5: Jessica R. Dominguez
- Constable, Precinct 1: Walt Strickland (incumbent)
- Constable, Precinct 2: John Johnson (incumbent)
- Constable, Precinct 3: David Maler (incumbent)
- Constable, Precinct 5: Freddie Cantu (incumbent)
- 170th State District Judge: Jim Meyer (incumbent)
- 414th State District Judge: Vicki Menard (incumbent)
- County Court-at-Law No. 1: Vik Deivanayagam (incumbent)
- County Court-at-Law No. 2: Brad Cates (incumbent)
- 10th Court of Appeals: Steve Smith (incumbent)
- Republican Party Chair: Brad Holland (incumbent)
Democratic primary
Texas House, District 13
- Cedric Davis
- Cuevas Peacock
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5
- Lucy Sanchez
- Cameron Fillmore
Unopposed candidates
- Congressional District 17: Mary Jo Woods
- Texas Senate, District 22: No candidate
- Texas House, District 56: Erin Shank
- McLennan County District Attorney: Aubrey Robertson
- County commissioner, Precinct 2: Pat Chisolm-Miller (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: James E. Lee Jr. (incumbent)
- Democratic Party Chair: Mark Hayes
Statewide races — Republican primary
Governor
- Greg Abbott (incumbent)
- Paul Belew
- Danny Harrison
- Don Huffines
- Kandy Kaye Horn
- Rick Perry
- Chad Prather
- Allen B. West
Lieutenant Governor
- Dan Patrick (incumbent)
- Trayce Bradford
- Todd M. Bullis
- Daniel Miller
- Aaron Sorrells
- Zach Vance
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton (incumbent)
- George P. Bush
- Louie Gohmert
- Eva Guzman
Comptroller
- Glenn Hegar (incumbent)
- Mark V. Goloby
Land Commissioner
- Ben Armenta
- Victor Avila
- Dawn Buckingham
- Rufus Lopez
- Weston Martinez
- Don W. Minton
- Jon Spiers
- Tim Westley
Agriculture Commissioner
- Sid Miller (incumbent)
- Carey A. Counsil
- James White
Railroad Commissioner
- Wayne Christian (incumbent)
- Tom Slocum Jr.
- Sarah Stogner
- Marvin "Sarge" Summers
- Dawayne Tipton
Texas Supreme Court, Place 9
- Evan Young (incumbent)
- David J. Schenck
Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5:
- Scott Walker (incumbent)
- Clint Morgan
Unopposed
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 3: Debra Lehrmann (incumbent)
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 5: Rebeca Huddle (incumbent)
- Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: Mary Lou Keel (incumbent)
- Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Jesse F. McClure III (incumbent)
Statewide races — Democratic primary
Governor
- Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
- Michael Cooper
- Joy Diaz
- Beto O'Rourke
- Rich Wakeland
Lieutenant Governor
- Michelle Beckley
- Carla Brailey
- Mike Collier
Attorney General
- Mike Fields
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza
- Joe Jaworski
- Lee Merritt
- S. "Tbone" Raynor
Comptroller
- Janet T. Dudding
- Tim Mahoney
- Angel Luis Vega
Land Commissioner
- Jay Kleberg
- Michael Lange
- Sandragrace Martinez
- Jinny Suh
Agriculture Commissioner
- Susan Hays
- Ed Ireson
Unopposed
- Railroad Commissioner: Luke Warford
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 2: No candidate
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 3: Erin A. Nowell
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 5: Amanda Reichek
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 9: Julia Maldonado
- Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: Dana Huffman
- Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Robert Johnson
- State Board Of Education, District 14: Tracy Fisher
