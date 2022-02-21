Early voting resumes for March 1 primary elections

Voter ID is required in Texas. See the box at the bottom of this page for information on acceptable forms of identification.

Friday, Feb. 18 is the final day for the elections office to receive a mail ballot application for the election. An application form and more information is available here: https://www.co.mclennan.tx.us/1106/Voting-by-Mail Mail ballots are only available to voters age 65 and older, disabled or ill voters, expectant mothers or new mothers, jailed voters, and those who will be away from the county during the election period.