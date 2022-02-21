 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early voting resumes for March 1 primary elections
Early voting resumes for March 1 primary elections

From the Campaign 2022: Coverage, interviews and videos for the March 1 primary series
Early voting in the March 1 primary elections continues from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. this week, Tuesday-Friday, Feb. 22-25, at five locations in McLennan County:

  • First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Boulevard;
  • Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Avenue;
  • Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court;
  • Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.;
  • McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300.

Interactive map

Early voting locations for the March 1, 2022 primary elections.

Voter ID is required in Texas. See the box at the bottom of this page for information on acceptable forms of identification.

Visit votetexas.gov to check voter registration status or for more information about voting in Texas.

Voting by mail

Friday, Feb. 18 is the final day for the elections office to receive a mail ballot application for the election. An application form and more information is available here: https://www.co.mclennan.tx.us/1106/Voting-by-Mail Mail ballots are only available to voters age 65 and older, disabled or ill voters, expectant mothers or new mothers, jailed voters, and those who will be away from the county during the election period.

For more information, email ballotbymail@co.mclennan.tx.us, call 757-5043 or visit mclennanvotes.com.

Election Day

Registered McLennan County voters can vote at any of the 34 vote centers open on Election Day, March 1, when polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Who's on the ballot

Republican primary

Congressional District 17

  • Pete Sessions (incumbent)
  • Paulette Carson
  • Jason "Stormchaser" Nelson
  • Rob Rosenberger

Texas House, District 13

  • Angelia Orr
  • Dennis Wilson

McLennan County District Attorney

54th State District Judge

  • Susan Kelly (incumbent)
  • Christi Hunting Horse

County Court-at-Law No. 3

  • Ryan Luna (incumbent)
  • Kristi DeCluitt

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

  • Brian Richardson (incumbent)
  • Julissa West

Constable, Precinct 4

  • Charlie Guerrero
  • Matt Cawthon

State Board of Education, District 14

  • Sue Melton-Malone (incumbent)
  • Evelyn Brooks

Unopposed candidates

  • Texas Senate, District 22: Brian Birdwell (incumbent)
  • Texas House, District 56: Charles "Doc" Anderson (incumbent)
  • County Judge: Scott Felton (incumbent)
  • District Clerk: Jon Gimble (incumbent)
  • County Clerk: Andy Harwell (incumbent)
  • County Treasurer: Bill Helton (incumbent)
  • County Commissioner, Precinct 2: D.L. Wilson
  • County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Ben Perry (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1: Dianne Hensley (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2: Pete Peterson (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: C.L. Chase
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: David Pareya (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5: Jessica R. Dominguez
  • Constable, Precinct 1: Walt Strickland (incumbent)
  • Constable, Precinct 2: John Johnson (incumbent)
  • Constable, Precinct 3: David Maler (incumbent)
  • Constable, Precinct 5: Freddie Cantu (incumbent)
  • 170th State District Judge: Jim Meyer (incumbent)
  • 414th State District Judge: Vicki Menard (incumbent)
  • County Court-at-Law No. 1: Vik Deivanayagam (incumbent)
  • County Court-at-Law No. 2: Brad Cates (incumbent)
  • 10th Court of Appeals: Steve Smith (incumbent)
  • Republican Party Chair: Brad Holland (incumbent)

Democratic primary

Texas House, District 13

  • Cedric Davis
  • Cuevas Peacock

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5

  • Lucy Sanchez
  • Cameron Fillmore

Unopposed candidates

  • Congressional District 17: Mary Jo Woods
  • Texas Senate, District 22: No candidate
  • Texas House, District 56: Erin Shank
  • McLennan County District Attorney: Aubrey Robertson
  • County commissioner, Precinct 2: Pat Chisolm-Miller (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: James E. Lee Jr. (incumbent)
  • Democratic Party Chair: Mark Hayes

Statewide races — Republican primary

Governor

  • Greg Abbott (incumbent)
  • Paul Belew
  • Danny Harrison
  • Don Huffines
  • Kandy Kaye Horn
  • Rick Perry
  • Chad Prather
  • Allen B. West

Lieutenant Governor

  • Dan Patrick (incumbent)
  • Trayce Bradford
  • Todd M. Bullis
  • Daniel Miller
  • Aaron Sorrells
  • Zach Vance

Attorney General

  • Ken Paxton (incumbent)
  • George P. Bush
  • Louie Gohmert
  • Eva Guzman

Comptroller

  • Glenn Hegar (incumbent)
  • Mark V. Goloby

Land Commissioner

  • Ben Armenta
  • Victor Avila
  • Dawn Buckingham
  • Rufus Lopez
  • Weston Martinez
  • Don W. Minton
  • Jon Spiers
  • Tim Westley

Agriculture Commissioner

  • Sid Miller (incumbent)
  • Carey A. Counsil
  • James White

Railroad Commissioner

  • Wayne Christian (incumbent)
  • Tom Slocum Jr.
  • Sarah Stogner
  • Marvin "Sarge" Summers
  • Dawayne Tipton

Texas Supreme Court, Place 9

  • Evan Young (incumbent)
  • David J. Schenck

Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5:

  • Scott Walker (incumbent)
  • Clint Morgan

Unopposed

  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 3: Debra Lehrmann (incumbent)
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 5: Rebeca Huddle (incumbent)
  • Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: Mary Lou Keel (incumbent)
  • Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Jesse F. McClure III (incumbent)

Statewide races — Democratic primary

Governor

  • Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
  • Michael Cooper
  • Joy Diaz
  • Beto O'Rourke
  • Rich Wakeland

Lieutenant Governor

  • Michelle Beckley
  • Carla Brailey
  • Mike Collier

Attorney General

  • Mike Fields
  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza
  • Joe Jaworski
  • Lee Merritt
  • S. "Tbone" Raynor

Comptroller

  • Janet T. Dudding
  • Tim Mahoney
  • Angel Luis Vega

Land Commissioner

  • Jay Kleberg
  • Michael Lange
  • Sandragrace Martinez
  • Jinny Suh

Agriculture Commissioner

  • Susan Hays
  • Ed Ireson

Unopposed

  • Railroad Commissioner: Luke Warford
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 2: No candidate
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 3: Erin A. Nowell
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 5: Amanda Reichek
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 9: Julia Maldonado
  • Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: Dana Huffman
  • Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Robert Johnson
  • State Board Of Education, District 14: Tracy Fisher

ID needed to vote

Acceptable forms of photo ID:

• Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

• Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

• Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

• United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph

• United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

• United States passport

NOTE: For voters age 18-69, a photo ID which is expired is acceptable if the expiration date is less than four years old. For voters 70 and older, a photo ID can be expired for any length of time if otherwise valid.

Other forms of ID

Other documents can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot obtain one due to a reasonable impediment:

• Certified original birth certificate

• Copy of or original current utility bill

• Copy of or original bank statement

• Copy of or original government check

• Copy of or original paycheck

• Copy of or original government document with your name and an address

For more information, go to mclennanvotes.com or call the election office at 757-5043.

