Economic growth seen in Greater Waco despite fluctuating jobless data

Todd Stoner, a strategist with Waco's Disciplined Investors, said he's not ready to toss overboard the economic gains enjoyed locally and nationally.

"I don't believe this is going to short-circuit the recovery, though it could complicate things," Stoner said. "The delta variant definitely is more contagious, and some precautionary measures may have to come back — closing down the economy, forcing people to wear masks, distancing more. That creates an interesting scene. Some of the vaccinated won't think they have to follow any instructions. Those not vaccinated may not follow them either."

Inflation is another factor worth watching, said Stoner.

"Higher inflation generally is bad for both stocks and bonds," he said. "The Fed chairman (Jerome Powell) said there has been a bigger increase than it was expecting. There's been a lot of debate, and some are suggesting the Fed is behind the curve, allowing inflation to get rekindled. The Fed feels this is a transitory spike that will come down when supply problems get worked out."

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted Texas jobless rate dipped from 6.6% in May to 6.5% in June. It added 55,800 non-agricultural jobs month to month.