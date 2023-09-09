Interest rates remain the root of much evil in the local economy, making homes, cars and other purchases less attractive and tossing a wet blanket on the Greater Waco Economic Index, says Amarillo economist Karr Ingham.

“Spending has flattened in 2023, both in terms of general spending as reflected by sales tax receipts in the metro area and big-ticket auto spending,” Ingham said in his July report. “Hotel/motel activity is on the decline as well. Construction has softened after a massive and record start to the year, while homebuilding remains lower for the year even though July permits were higher compared to year-ago levels.”

Those factors combined meant the GWEI declined for the sixth straight month in July, falling to 151.0 from a revised 151.3 in June, said Ingham, who prepares the index using data dating to the year 2000. The First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald sponsor his work.

“Interest rates getting into better position will get us back to growth,” said Kris Collins, lead industry recruiter at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. She presented July findings to business leaders on Thursday.

Despite the sobering statistics, Collins said the threat of recession has softened, and Texas could withstand the blow better than many areas.

“We’re typically last in, first out, due to our diverse economy,” said Collins, who spiced up her GWEI discussion with better economic development news.

Building permits issued for big projects such as the new Baylor University basketball arena on Lake Brazos’ west bank, near Interstate 35, have contributed mightily to the value of non-residential building permits during 2023. The permits carry a combined worth of $943 million, though dropping to $69 million in July compared with $110 million in July last year.

But Collins said she sees brighter days beyond the July dip. She mentioned, for example, the $1 billion high-tech paperboard recycling mill Atlanta-based Graphic Packaging is building locally. The company has secured permits for smaller structures onsite, but work on a larger scale awaits. GlobalData, an online source of business news, recently reported that Graphic Packaging CEO Mike Doss visited the Waco site to participate in a ceremonial signing of the first of 2,600 pieces of structural steel to be hung there.

She also said New York-based BrightFarms will invest $180 million in hydroponic greenhouses in Lorena, where it will grow lettuce for shipment to grocery stores and other users. It reportedly will hire 60 people to staff each of four greenhouses to occupy about 100 acres near Interstate 35.

Also, Collins said AstenJohnson, a global textile manufacturer, has begun operating its new 220,000-square-foot “nonwovens” plant near Texas State Technical College. The highly automated, $40 million plant will yield two product lines, said Collins, who added employees are well paid and typically work five 12-hour shifts weekly, accumulating lots of overtime.

The housing industry in Greater Waco remains challenging. The city through July had issued 311 permits to build new homes, down 33% from the 467 through July last year. Existing home sales through July reached 1,688, a nearly 20% decline from the 2,107 through July last year.

“We’re seeing more price reductions, and some builders are dumping their higher-end lots because they can’t sell them,” said Jenny McCaslin, an agent with White Label Realty Co. She said homes priced between $200,000 and $400,000 represent the “sweet spot,” accounting for half of all sales.

“Higher-end homes are not selling,” said McCaslin. “People are not inclined to give up the 3% interest rates they now have on their homes to buy another home at an interest rate twice that much or more.”

Noteworthy, said Ingham, is that the average home sales price in July was $331,324, which is about 6% more than the $311,920 norm a year earlier.

“The median price is climbing as well, lending further support to the conclusion that housing prices are still on the rise,” said Ingham.

July marked the 14th consecutive month that existing home sales declined year-over-year. But Ingham said this downturn must be placed in perspective, that “the Waco area housing market has been on a tremendous run for the last 12 years,” so this year’s decline may look worse by comparison.

Meanwhile, retail spending through July reached $3.087 billion, a slight increase from the $3.085 billion through the same month last year.

Spending on vehicles began sliding in 2022 and continues to wane, said Ingham, while hotel/motel activity “was on an absolute tear post-COVID, setting new records in each 2021 and 2022,” but has slightly declined, about 4.3% this year, following that “stratospheric growth.”