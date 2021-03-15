$1.5 million gift creates Baylor chair for Black worship, advances gospel music preservation

A donor's recent $1.5 million gift to Baylor University will set up an endowed chair in Black worship studies that will direct the university's nationally recognized Black Gospel Music Restoration Project.
The gift from Ella Wall Prichard, a former Baylor regent, and the Prichard Family Foundation matched by an anonymous donor through the Baylor Academic Challenge, will establish the interdisciplinary position that will touch on studies of Black sacred music, preaching and worship.
The chair is named for Prichard's late husband Lev H. Prichard III, a Baylor graduate and Corpus Christi businessman who with his wife helped fund the project after it was established in 2008.
The project aims to preserve the recordings of Black gospel music from the 1940s through the '70s, recordings that were disappearing as their owners died or discarded them over time. Baylor journalism Professor Bob Darden planted the seed for the project with a 2005 essay in the New York Times that begged the preservation of recorded Black gospel music before it retreated to only memories.
With the help of Darden, private collectors and contributors, Baylor created the Black Gospel Music Restoration Project in 2008 to digitize and archive gospel recordings.
Since then, the project has digitized 6,679 albums and 33,152 individual track recordings, representing nearly 1,900 artists. In recent years, it has broadened its reach to include recordings of Black preachers' sermons and talks.
Music archived in the Baylor project's collection became part of the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African-American History and Culture when it opened in 2016.
Most recently, Darden, the project's current director, was one of the scholars featured in Henry Louis Gates' public television documentary "The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song."
Ella Prichard, a 1963 Baylor graduate, said the timing was right, not only for the gifts to be doubled through a private match, but to see that the restoration project that she and her husband had supported with an initial $100,000 gift would continue.
About six years ago, she had earmarked a $1 million bequest in her will for the project, working with then Dean of Libraries Pattie Orr and others to continue its work. "We came up with a plan to carry on the work . . . (Orr) was such a visionary," she said.
Last year found Prichard rethinking that decision. With some in her family reaching 100 years in age and herself turning 80 this week, Prichard said she realized it might be a decade or two before her bequest could come into play and no certainty what the project might look like at that point.
Darden's expressed intent to retire in May 2023 also made her see the restoration project was approaching a transition point.
"I guess COVID made us more aware of our mortality," she said. "And I have learned institutional memory can vanish pretty quickly."
Prichard, also a member of a Truett Seminary advisory board, knew the seminary was expanding its scholarship into Black preaching and worship. Creating a faculty chair in Black worship could open doors to new Baylor scholarship not only in Black gospel music but also Black preaching, she said.
Discussion with her attorney and Baylor development staff led her to increase her original gift and, with the help of her children Lev IV and Peggy, an additional gift from the Prichard Foundation earlier this year led to the $1.5 million endowed chair.
In a March 9 release announcing the new position, Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone praised the Prichard family and its continued support of Baylor with an eye to its future.
"The Prichard Chair will further Baylor's work in the preservation of Black Gospel music, but it will go beyond that — the chair will open new areas of research into the cultural significance and into the history of Black worship and the Church in America," Livingstone said. "As a Baptist university, we celebrate this opportunity to expand our study of this significant part of our Christian history and culture."
Darden said the endowment would allow the university to attract the type of multi-faceted scholar suited for the post: one with musical and preaching talents in addition to academic ability.
"I'm just thrilled in every possible way," he said. "Baylor is uniquely positioned in the middle of the country to do this sort of thing."
Prichard felt the endowed chair in worship was broad enough to allow future scholarship and expansion.
"Black worship is more than preaching and more than music," she said. "It's also social justice and saving souls. It's a perfect fit for Baylor."