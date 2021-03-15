$1.5 million gift creates Baylor chair for Black worship, advances gospel music preservation

Music archived in the Baylor project's collection became part of the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African-American History and Culture when it opened in 2016.

Most recently, Darden, the project's current director, was one of the scholars featured in Henry Louis Gates' public television documentary "The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song."

Ella Prichard, a 1963 Baylor graduate, said the timing was right, not only for the gifts to be doubled through a private match, but to see that the restoration project that she and her husband had supported with an initial $100,000 gift would continue.

About six years ago, she had earmarked a $1 million bequest in her will for the project, working with then Dean of Libraries Pattie Orr and others to continue its work. "We came up with a plan to carry on the work . . . (Orr) was such a visionary," she said.

Last year found Prichard rethinking that decision. With some in her family reaching 100 years in age and herself turning 80 this week, Prichard said she realized it might be a decade or two before her bequest could come into play and no certainty what the project might look like at that point.