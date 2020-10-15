111-year-old Baylor homecoming traditions go mostly online because of COVID-19 concerns

There will be no home football game with a stadium packed with thousands of fans, no parade with floats that had students burning gallons of the midnight oil to finish. There will be no class reunions or departmental get-togethers, no bonfire, no in-person gatherings to sing or watch performances.

The Baylor University homecoming festivities that started Thursday are unlike any others since the first Baylor homecoming 111 years ago, transformed by COVID-19 restrictions and protective measures.

But there will still be homecoming events, either held online or in scaled-down, socially distanced versions. Friday's traditional pep rally will be limited to students, held at McLane Stadium and its grounds, and a fireworks show rather than a bonfire will cap the evening.

After months of working on ever-shifting plans, largely through videoconferencing and complicated by the occasional COVID-19 quarantine, homecoming Chair and psychology major Bailey Havis is approaching a sigh of relief. Havis and her committee members got administrative approval for the in-person rally at McLane Stadium only two weeks ago, but were thankful when it came.

"I was hopeful to have something in-person and I'm glad we were able to make that happen," she said.