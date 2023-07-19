Janie Mercado did not even consider Baylor University as an option early this year. It was not until she saw herself walking the university halls in a dream that she decided applying couldn’t hurt.

Now, the recent McLennan Community College graduate has a full-tuition MAC scholarship and is trading in her MCC blue and orange for Baylor’s green and gold.

When the 21-year-old found out she won the full ride, she was hit by a wave of emotions.

“I felt happy. I felt scared. I felt like something was lifted off my shoulders,” Mercado said. “I just felt like it was an opportunity and a sign from God. It was really hard for me to stay in school, keep going, keep pushing myself and stay motivated. When I received the email, I was just like, ‘Oh my god, this is it. I need to keep going.’”

Mercado, who graduated from MCC in May with an associate’s degree in general academics, received one of the two Baylor full-tuition MAC scholarships Tuesday night at this year’s awards ceremony. One student received the Soldiers of the Wooden Cross Scholarship and 15 won $5,000 MAC scholarships. Mercado plans to study accounting.

This year, only 18 students got handshakes as they received their scholarship from the Waco Foundation, as opposed to the usual 38. Since the MAC College Money Program was founded in 1995, about 35 students receive $5,000 scholarships and three students receive full rides to Baylor every year.

The change comes as the Waco Foundation shifts over to the Duncan Scholars program in honor of the late philanthropist Malcolm Duncan Sr.

Duncan, a former Waco mayor, and his wife founded the MAC College Money Program almost 30 years ago to ensure more local students have the opportunity to earn a college degree, no matter their financial circumstance. Duncan bequeathed $9 million the Waco Foundation used to create the Duncan Scholars program, which targets full-tuition scholarships for Waco Independent School District students pursuing four-year degrees through MCC’s University Center and provides individual contact and support as recipients pursue their degrees.

MAC scholarships, however, are not gone yet.

When COVID-19 kept Mekiyah Glynn from getting scouted by college softball recruiters, she had to find a new way to continue her education after MCC.

Glynn said she needs as many scholarships as she can get, but this is the first she has applied for and actually won. With the $5,000, the 20-year-old is headed to Prairie View A&M University, where she will start as a junior.

Nicolas Saucedo, 18, won the other full ride to Baylor after completing his freshman year there studying mechanical engineering, with some MCC credits earned during high school under his belt. Now with the financial peace of mind, he said he can focus on the hardest part of college — physics.

“I feel like I don’t deserve this,” Saucedo said. “It’s just a big blessing from God.”

Funded by 50 donors, this year’s MAC scholarship recipients also include: Adolfo Palma, Angelina Monroy, Chloe Thornburn, Christal Moreno, Darryl Thomas, D’Ishai Hickman, Grace Adams, Hanna Smith, Henry Degollado-Ramirez, Jaelen Stroud, Judith Nuñez, Logan Ferguson, Rafael Flores, Trinity Tull and Vanessa Williams.