$2.2 million Gates Foundation grant aids Waco-area teacher certification

Herman Pereira, Prosper Waco’s senior education and workforce specialist and a former Connally Independent School principal, heard about the foundation’s work in boosting teacher training and certification during a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce presentation.

Intrigued, the former educator reached out to the foundation and discovered it had been looking to expand into Central Texas and was looking for a partner that could collaborate and coordinate with multiple school districts, colleges and businesses. Last year, the Gates Foundation initiated similar efforts with teacher certification programs in Midland ISD and Ector County.

While improving local efforts to attract and expand districts’ teaching pool was on Pereira’s radar to tackle in upcoming months, news of the Gates Foundation’s interest proved an opportunity he wanted to seize.

“I saw the passion they had for teacher development. … When you’ve got an opportunity, you’ve got to strike when the iron is hot,” he said.