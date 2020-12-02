$2.2 million Gates Foundation grant aids Waco-area teacher certification

The Waco and La Vega Independent School Districts may see a few more teachers in their classroom supply lines in upcoming years thanks to a $2.2 million Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation grant.
The three-year grant, announced this week by the nonprofit Prosper Waco, would address what some educators consider a crucial time for new teachers coming from fields other than education, their first year in the classroom.
The money will add support to McLennan Community College’s Alternative Teacher Certification program, the only one in McLennan County; help Waco and La Vega ISDs create pathways for experienced teachers to share expertise and provide guidance for beginning teachers from alternative certification programs; and back Texas Tech University and Tarleton State University in efforts to design sustainable residency programs for beginning teachers to enter classrooms while receiving support from experienced mentors.
“We feel very fortunate to have both sides of this question (teaching training and support) addressed in their grant,” Prosper Waco CEO Suzii Paynter March said.
She said Prosper Waco’s ability to work with multiple school districts, community groups and businesses fit what the Gates Foundation was looking for to administer its grant, which features local introduction of the Opportunity Culture and Center for Transforming Alternative Preparation Pathways programs.
Herman Pereira, Prosper Waco’s senior education and workforce specialist and a former Connally Independent School principal, heard about the foundation’s work in boosting teacher training and certification during a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce presentation.
Intrigued, the former educator reached out to the foundation and discovered it had been looking to expand into Central Texas and was looking for a partner that could collaborate and coordinate with multiple school districts, colleges and businesses. Last year, the Gates Foundation initiated similar efforts with teacher certification programs in Midland ISD and Ector County.
While improving local efforts to attract and expand districts’ teaching pool was on Pereira’s radar to tackle in upcoming months, news of the Gates Foundation’s interest proved an opportunity he wanted to seize.
“I saw the passion they had for teacher development. … When you’ve got an opportunity, you’ve got to strike when the iron is hot,” he said.
MCC’s alternative teacher certification program trains an average of about 160 prospective teachers annually, from recent college graduates who belatedly decide to go into teaching to retirees looking for a second or third career. Kristi Patton, the program’s director, said about a third of that number are already in the classroom after successfully finishing their initial classroom work and state tests.
More teachers-in-training used to be allowed to start their classroom teaching earlier, but a change in state certification requirements about three years ago reduced that number, leaving districts with fewer teachers to fill vacancies.
“There’s a real teacher shortage out there,” Patton said.
COVID-19 quarantines and sickness this year also have placed additional stresses on teacher manpower, she said.
Waco ISD has by no means been immune to those stresses, temporarily closing multiple campuses in recent months because of teacher quarantines, but it saw a drop in teacher turnover from last school year.
The district typically loses more than 200 teachers per year, but saw just 168 departures at the end of last school year, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Josie Gutierrez said in an email response to questions. Likewise, the district typically hires 80 to 90 teachers per year from alternative certification programs, compared to just 56 of them hired this school year, Gutierrez said.
Patton said the Gates Foundation money will allow the MCC program to hire someone to help oversee and support those who mentor MCC alternative certification students in the classroom.
“We find our campuses need a strong advocate for them that first year,” she said.
The Gates Foundation funding includes an Opportunity Culture grant for Waco and La Vega ISDs to develop ways to use experienced teachers in encouraging and training beginning teachers, trading off a portion of their classroom time for time spent mentoring newcomers to classroom instruction.
It also enables the formation of a Greater Waco Teacher Community of Practice, a wide-ranging forum of local educators, businesspeople and other leaders, whose intent is widening the pipeline of teachers through recruitment and training. Pereira will hold a preliminary meeting next week with a more formal one to follow in February. With several local districts facing teacher shortages, a broad view of solutions is needed, he said.
“When you have community effects, you have to have community efforts,” he said.
