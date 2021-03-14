$2.5 million Baylor University project to add autism treatment capacity at speech, language clinic

“The Robbinses are the ones who really have a calling and a sense around children with autism and wanted to help in this area,” Bowden said. “It’s through their generosity that we’ve been able to create this clinic and create some research space.”

The college began discussing the need for more clinic space about three years ago, he said.

“It just gives us the ability to expand the number of children in our clinic, expands the ability to serve them, and serve them in ways we know can help them,” Bowden said.

The clinic primarily serves people in the Central Texas area, but some families come from other states, he said.

Diane Loeb, chair of the communication sciences and disorders department, said space in the Cashion Academic Center will be renovated into six treatment rooms.

New rooms will include an eye-tracking assessment room, which will be used for research into early diagnoses, intervention and detection; a specialized toddler room; a motor sensory lab; rooms equipped to treat children who self-injure; and a room specifically for doctors from different disciplines to work together.