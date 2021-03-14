$2.5 million Baylor University project to add autism treatment capacity at speech, language clinic

Construction that will create an 11,865-square-foot center for treating and researching autism in Baylor University's Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic is set to begin soon.
Last week, the Baylor Board of Regents approved the $2.5 million project, which will create an Autism Clinic, doubling the capacity to offer services to people with an autism spectrum disorder and adding a preschool serving 16 to 20 children each semester.
“It’s really a family-oriented clinic, in the sense that we call it family education,” said Rodney Bowden, dean of the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences. “It’s not just the children with autism. We’re also working with the family, (showing) them how they can help their children.”
The clinic, in the Robbins College's Communication Science and Disorders Department, will have speech language pathologists, psychologists, audiologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists. Ever since the department was formed, the number of families seeking treatment has outweighed capacity, Bowden said.
“We just didn’t have the physical space,” he said. “Still, it’s going to be tough to meet the demand, but we’re going to be able to increase our capacity quite a bit.”
The project was funded through donations from longtime Baylor supporters Bill and Mary Jo Robbins, the college's namesakes, and from other donors who wished to remain anonymous.
“The Robbinses are the ones who really have a calling and a sense around children with autism and wanted to help in this area,” Bowden said. “It’s through their generosity that we’ve been able to create this clinic and create some research space.”
The college began discussing the need for more clinic space about three years ago, he said.
“It just gives us the ability to expand the number of children in our clinic, expands the ability to serve them, and serve them in ways we know can help them,” Bowden said.
The clinic primarily serves people in the Central Texas area, but some families come from other states, he said.
Diane Loeb, chair of the communication sciences and disorders department, said space in the Cashion Academic Center will be renovated into six treatment rooms.
New rooms will include an eye-tracking assessment room, which will be used for research into early diagnoses, intervention and detection; a specialized toddler room; a motor sensory lab; rooms equipped to treat children who self-injure; and a room specifically for doctors from different disciplines to work together.
“We’re really excited about it,” Loeb said. “To be able to have a positive impact on the lives of these individuals and their families, we’re very, very blessed to have this opportunity and thankful to our donors.”
Loeb said the university hopes to hire a part-time occupational therapist, physical therapist and psychologist who will staff the interdisciplinary room to work with doctors and families. There may also be a family-education component to the center.
“We conducted some survey work in Texas and found the families of individuals with autism really are looking for a place where they can learn more information on how to, over the span of a lifetime, work with their family member and also increase their quality of life,” Loeb said.
Other rooms will include a reading area where doctors can work with children who struggle to read and a feeding clinic where students will learn to work with children who struggle with eating and swallowing. Another new area, the autism spectrum disorder social thinking clinic, will focus on learning social interactions.
Loeb said the Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic treats people of all ages, from infants to centenarians. In a typical year, it serves about 160 patients, including about 20 with autism. After the expansion, the clinic could take on 40 to 50 more patients, she said.
After the renovation, the clinic also will house an autism spectrum disorder preschool for 16 to 20 children each semester.