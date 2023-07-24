A $2.5 million federal grant will allow Baylor University's Diana R. Garland School of Social Work to expand its training in providing mental health services in Waco schools.

The Department of Education grant, funded through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, will help fund social work interns interested in working with schools and students in mental health. The grant, under the Partnering for Heart of Texas Mental Health program, also covers stipends to help interns juggling work, family and school responsibilities; Spanish-language training; creation of a clinical school social work certificate; and recruitment of Waco-area students.

It builds on Baylor's partnership with Waco Independent School District and the in-district charter Transformation Waco in the Be Emotionally Aware and Responsive, or BEAR, project that got its start in 2016. Social work lecturer Carrie Arroyo is leading the Partnering for Heart of Texas Mental Health program, along with BEAR Director Mary Zane Nelson and Stephanie Boddie, Baylor associate professor of church and community ministries.

The school of social work has three interns at Waco High, two at G.W. Carver Middle School and one at Alta Vista Elementary School. The BEAR project had placed social work interns at Carver, Indian Spring Middle School and Alta Vista a couple years before Transformation Waco's creation.

The grant will initially fund six social work students at Waco ISD schools, growing to 10 in the next three years. Undergraduates and graduate students who qualify for the internship typically work with students in areas including anxiety, anger, social skills and trauma. Each intern works with a caseload of 12 to 20 students, supporting the work of school counselors, licensed clinical social workers and teachers, Arroyo said.

Transformation Waco schools have coordination of care teams that try to match students' individual social and mental health needs to resources at hand, Transformation Waco spokesperson Josh Wucher said. Services include help with academics, attendance, behavior, counseling, family support and physical needs, Wucher said.

While the Baylor social work program provides social work interns with valuable real-life experience, it also supplements schools' existing efforts to provide counseling, behavior management and strengthening of social skills for their students.

"It helps take things off the plate for teachers," Arroyo said.

That help comes at a time when schools across the country are seeing a growing need for mental health services. The number of students dealing with anxiety, depression or behavioral issues accelerated in the pandemic and the years that followed, Nelson said.