2 candidates vie for Waco ISD seat in District 2

“While kids are not falling behind per se, they are not gaining as much ground as need be,” Korteweg said. “A lot of work needs to be done. Our superintendent and her team are taking a look at how we can address the situation. This next year, I think there will be an intensity of focus on student achievement.”

“Remote learning is not effective for kids in the lower grades, period,” she said. “It is hard at any grade. Given the situation, WISD did their best, but moving forward, face-to-face learning proves to have the most effective results. But WISD, like all districts, had their hands tied by the (Texas Education Agency). They had to do in-person and virtual. Taking that on was no easy feat. They had such a small amount of time and were able to execute this, so kudos to the teachers. Should we have an emergency plan? Yes, but that’s the job of leadership. We weren’t quite ready, but I do believe we did the best we could at the time. Teachers should be applauded here.”