2 candidates vie for Waco ISD seat in District 2

Spending anything approaching $1 billion to erect and repair buildings in the Waco Independent School District, including the possibility of a new Waco High School costing as much as $140 million, would go forward in the coming years only with community support, said Trustee Stephanie Ybarra Korteweg, a two-term District 2 incumbent on the Waco ISD school board.
Either Korteweg, 44, or her challenger in the May 1 trustee election, Jessica King Gereghty, 42, will face tough choices as the district moves on from COVID-19 and addresses infrastructure needs.
Gereghty, assistant vice president of enrollment strategy & innovation at Baylor University, said in an email message she has nothing negative to say about her opponent, who is seeking her third term.
“I am running for WISD school board because I believe in public education and know that the work we do absolutely matters,” Gereghty wrote.
She has three children attending school in the district. She said she has watched WISD “lag behind” and will use her experience to close the gap.
“If we were grading, we wouldn’t be earning an ‘A’ at this point,” she said. “Satisfactory isn’t good enough, we want to be successful. Our graduation rates are 82% versus our neighboring communities who have rates of 100%. We want to stack up against our neighboring school districts. Our kids deserve the same opportunities as the neighboring school districts. Our goal should be to aim to help remove as many obstacles to success we can.”
Asked about COVID-19’s impact on the work of Waco ISD, Korteweg said it put the entire state, not just Waco’s school district, “in a tailspin.”
Probably no district was fully prepared for the forced shift from in-person to remote learning, she said.
“While kids are not falling behind per se, they are not gaining as much ground as need be,” Korteweg said. “A lot of work needs to be done. Our superintendent and her team are taking a look at how we can address the situation. This next year, I think there will be an intensity of focus on student achievement.”
Gereghty said Waco ISD made the best of a bad situation.
“Remote learning is not effective for kids in the lower grades, period,” she said. “It is hard at any grade. Given the situation, WISD did their best, but moving forward, face-to-face learning proves to have the most effective results. But WISD, like all districts, had their hands tied by the (Texas Education Agency). They had to do in-person and virtual. Taking that on was no easy feat. They had such a small amount of time and were able to execute this, so kudos to the teachers. Should we have an emergency plan? Yes, but that’s the job of leadership. We weren’t quite ready, but I do believe we did the best we could at the time. Teachers should be applauded here.”
Korteweg said the school board soon will consider the district’s bond capacity as it addresses the shortcomings evident in many buildings.
“I’ve pulled maintenance reports, and one building, Carver Middle School, had 82 repairs and requests for repairs needing to be done,” she said. “Several involved a faulty thermostat, making the building too warm or too cold. But we have very, very old buildings beyond the repair stage.”
She said the district’s long-term planning committee, comprised of more than 80 residents representing a cross-section of the community, continues to meet twice monthly via Zoom to discuss challenges facing Waco ISD.
“I am very aware of the repair needs, but I’m also cognizant of what this would mean to taxpayers,” Korteweg said. “I’m also aware that a lot of people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. That’s why decisions on spending must include collaboration among various spheres of society.”
After working as a Waco ISD teacher for 12 years, she said she took time off the past year to be with her now 3-year-old daughter about to start school.
“Student gains will not be made in silos, but as everyone from the board down to the maintenance department works together to ensure the success of our students,” Korteweg said. “I’m really proud of the momentum that is starting to happen in WISD. Great things are happening even in the midst of a global pandemic. … Listening to teachers, administrators, parents and students is key to moving our district forward.”
She said that process already has started.
Replacing G.W. Carver and Tennyson middle schools is being considered at a cost of $130 million to $150 million. Repairs and renovations to other time-worn and damaged buildings under general consideration would push the total price well into the hundreds of millions of dollars, possibly near $1 billion, an effort that could be undertaken only long-term.
“The parents, teachers and administrators I know are ready for Waco to make that investment,” Gereghty said. “The renovation of our WISD facilities is a direct and greatly needed investment in the future of the City of Waco.
“Many of these buildings have deep significance to the surrounding neighborhoods and should be repaired, preserved and maintained in their current locations. Like many of our community members, my hope is that we can make all needed improvements but not at the extreme cost of moving them out of their current locations.”