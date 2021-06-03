2 local boys crowned regional chess champions

Two Waco Homeschool Chess Club players were crowned Region 2 champions by the Texas Chess Association.

The Texas Chess Association Super Regional Chess Championship was held online earlier this year. Sixth-grader Logan Shafer was the Region 2 champion for sixth through eighth grades. Tenth-grader Caleb Brown was the Region 2 champion for grades nine through 12.

Logan is the son of Deborah and Daniel Shafer. Caleb is the son of Michelle and Grayson Brown.

The Super Regional Chess Championship combined Regions 1, 2 and 3, which are in the northern part of the state.

There were five rounds for the middle school and high school sections. Logan earned 3.5 points with two wins and three draws. Caleb earned 2.5 points with two wins and one draw.

A state tournament was held online, but the boys did not win a trophy at state.

The boys are both members of the Waco Homeschool Chess Club. The club has been meeting virtually this year, with online games weekly. Logan, 12, has been giving chess lectures online to club members twice a month.