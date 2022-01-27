$20 million Carver fire insurance settlement higher than Waco ISD expected

The state changed its COVID-19 testing program for schools this fall so that districts choose from six state-approved vendors to provide tests and staffing of testing sites. Previously, the state’s Department of Emergency Management provided COVID-19 testing and rapid test kits for participating districts.

Days before the planned Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 testing before the start of classes, district staffers discovered many of the rapid test kits provided by district vendor Achieve Health Management were faulty and asked the vendor to shift to PCR tests at the drive-thru testing at Waco ISD Stadium, DeBeer said.

The labs the company had contracted for test evaluation became overwhelmed, and despite promises of a 24-48 hour turnaround, results took a week or longer to come back — a period longer than the shorter five-day quarantine the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recommended.

More than 500 teachers, students and staff were tested in the first week back to school, and another 349 in the second week, but results often arrived after they were back in classes.

“The tests didn’t have a lot of value,” DeBeer said.