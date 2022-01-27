$20 million Carver fire insurance settlement higher than Waco ISD expected

Waco Independent School District trustees got a bit of good news this week on the building of a new G.W. Carver Middle School. The insurance settlement for damage to the old school caused by a July 27 fire came in at $19.9 million, nearly $8 million more than expected.
During a meeting Thursday, the school board also lengthened the school day by 15 minutes for next year, heard about problems in the district’s COVID-19 testing earlier this month, authorized the sale of construction bonds this spring and reviewed the district’s annual Texas Academic Performance Report.
Sheryl Davis, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, told trustees Thursday night that the Texas Association of School Boards Risk Management Fund had agreed to a $19.9 million settlement for the G.W. Carver fire. Major pieces in the settlement include $14.4 million for the destroyed structure, $3.8 million for contents damaged in the fire and $500,000 for the expense of moving Carver students to Indian Spring Middle School this fall. Waco ISD will pay a $100,000 deductible in the settlement, Davis said.
Trustees approved the settlement, which was higher than earlier estimates of $12 million to $13 million presented to the board several months ago. Carver Middle School was one of four recommended for replacement in a $355 million bond issue when a July 27 fire destroyed the school’s main building and forced an accelerated merger with Indian Spring Middle School before the start of fall classes in August.
Waco ISD voters passed the bond issue in November, and design work on the new middle school is underway with construction expected to start later this year. Trustees approved the sale of $200 million in construction bonds, the first phase of the $355 million package, Thursday and the sale is anticipated by mid-spring.
Longer school day
Waco ISD students and teachers will have a slightly longer school day next year after trustees approved a calendar calling for an extra 15 minutes in the school day.
The extended school day for elementary students will be 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and for secondary students will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:15.
Deena Cornblum, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, told trustees the extra time would allow teachers to have seven planning days without any professional development scheduled.
The approved calendar has teachers and staff beginning the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 4 and students on Aug. 16. Thanksgiving break is Nov. 21-25, winter break Dec. 19-30 and spring break March 6-10, 2023.
COVID-19 testing snafus
Faulty rapid COVID-19 test kits and late lab test results effectively neutralized the district’s attempt to test students and staff for COVID-19 at the beginning of the spring term earlier this month, Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer told the board.
The state changed its COVID-19 testing program for schools this fall so that districts choose from six state-approved vendors to provide tests and staffing of testing sites. Previously, the state’s Department of Emergency Management provided COVID-19 testing and rapid test kits for participating districts.
Days before the planned Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 testing before the start of classes, district staffers discovered many of the rapid test kits provided by district vendor Achieve Health Management were faulty and asked the vendor to shift to PCR tests at the drive-thru testing at Waco ISD Stadium, DeBeer said.
The labs the company had contracted for test evaluation became overwhelmed, and despite promises of a 24-48 hour turnaround, results took a week or longer to come back — a period longer than the shorter five-day quarantine the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recommended.
More than 500 teachers, students and staff were tested in the first week back to school, and another 349 in the second week, but results often arrived after they were back in classes.
“The tests didn’t have a lot of value,” DeBeer said.
After the board meeting, DeBeer said the state’s allotment of money to the district for testing services is enough to cover future testing needs through the spring. The state would negotiate its reimbursement with the vendor, considering the testing problems, he said.
The problems of delayed results and faulty rapid tests have been resolved with the vendor, and drive-thru testing will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays next week at Waco ISD Stadium, a shift in hours intended to make testing easier for school teachers and staff.
The district also will continue offering vaccination clinics with all COVID-19 vaccines and boosters twice weekly at various schools until spring break. Vaccinations are available for students, district employees and others. Those interested can register in advance at covidwaco.com although the clinics will take walk-ups as well.