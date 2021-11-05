 Skip to main content
25 years of dancing at Baylor
Members of Baylor Theatre's production of "Footloose the Musical" dance at Fountain Mall on Friday to celebrate 25 years since Baylor University President Robert Sloan lifted the school's ban on dancing on campus. The New York Times' April 1996 account of Sloan's first dance with his wife on campus says he warned students against anything "obscene or provocative." They first danced to a Beethoven minuet, then to Glenn Miller's "In the Mood."

