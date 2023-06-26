For the fifth year in a row, the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty’s Meals-to-You program is helping feed children while school is not in session.

With a $7.2 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture, the Baylor Collaborative will help deliver shelf-stable meals directly to the homes of children throughout this summer in select communities in Texas, New Mexico, Utah and Alaska.

“This first wave of shipments marks the start of another amazing summer for Meals-to-You,” said Jeremy Everett, the Baylor Collaborative’s executive director, in a press release last week.

“Before 2019, the only summer option for children to receive free, publicly funded meals was through the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which made children travel to a specific location to get their food. While hugely helpful, this program has its limits for rural communities.”

A 2019 pilot program in 20 rural Texas counties showed the system could work; then, in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools, the Baylor Collaborative was asked to rapidly scale up the program to include 43 states and Puerto Rico, providing more than 5 million meals a week.

The program’s success has helped to expand future options for children to receive healthy meals during the summer months. The appropriations bill that passed Congress in December made summer meal delivery a permanent option for children beginning this year. It also allows for summer electronic benefit transfer (EBT, or Lone Star Card) options starting next summer.

Everett praises these developments. “We have known for a long time the limitations of a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to childhood food security work. We are incredibly excited about the new options available next year and are humbled to have been a small part of changing the landscape of these programs.”

A 2022 evaluation of Meals-to-You by the Urban Institute found the program successfully strengthened food security.

The Collaborative works with McLane Global, Chartwells and PepsiCo to assemble meal boxes that follow federal child nutrition guidelines.