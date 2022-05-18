$9 million Malcolm Duncan Sr. bequest to fund Waco scholarships

A nearly $9 million bequest from former Waco mayor and philanthropist Malcolm Duncan Sr. may mean a nearly debt-free college education for some future Waco students, through a Duncan Scholars program established by the Waco Foundation.

The Waco Foundation announced the gift on Wednesday, the second largest made to the foundation, and the new program will replace a foundation initiative Duncan and his wife Mary Ruth established 27 years ago, the MAC College Money Program. That program has provided $11.4 million in scholarship support for some 14,000 students.

The new Duncan Scholars program funded by the $9 million gift will be more focused, targeting Waco Independent School District students and steering them to four-year degrees offered through McLennan Community College and its University Center partnerships with Texas Tech University and Tarleton State University. It also will create cohorts of each year's scholarship winners, with adults providing individual contact and support for students throughout their college careers.

Natalie Kelinske, the foundation's communications and donor services director, said creation of the cohort support will mirror Duncan's own personal involvement in the MAC program, where he interviewed all scholarship candidates for most of the program's 27 years.

"Malcolm's vision was to make college affordable so a student could graduate debt-free," she said. Although the details of the program are presently being worked out, foundation officials felt the timing was right to share the news of Duncan's bequest. "We really wanted the community to know about his generosity," she said. Duncan, who served as Waco mayor in 1984 in addition to years as a WISD trustee, a post his wife Mary Ruth also held, died May 4, 2021.

"We consider it a tremendous honor to be given the gift from Malcolm Duncan," said Waco Foundation executive director Ashley Allison. "This was a labor of love and an intentional effort to do something for the entire community."

Tuition rates

Duncan's son and Waco Foundation board president Malcolm Duncan Jr. said his father had worked with the foundation in recent years to fine-tune the program in light of soaring college tuition rates. While the MAC program was helping hundreds of McLennan County students with tuition assistance during their college years, rising college costs meant that money wasn't going as far in making college affordable.

The new plan, developed in discussions with the Waco Foundation, McLennan Community College, Texas Tech University and Tarleton State University, will mean a smaller number of students will get a greater amount of help and support during their college years.

"It really will be about helping local students get a four-year college degree with very little to no debt," Duncan Jr. said. "The (Waco Foundation) board is very involved in this. It's one of our biggest initiatives."

The MAC program, open to families that earn $50,000 annually or less, will continue to support students who have won its scholarships, but will wind down in four to six years, said Kelinske, who oversees the MAC program.

Replacing it is the Duncan Scholars program that will provide seven full-tuition scholarships per year at its start, with a goal of securing community support to expand that to 20 scholarships per year, Kelinske said. The program also will create an emergency assistance fund, adult support in academic and career advisement, and MCC support services.

It will focus on Waco Independent School District students and the four-year degrees at Texas Tech and Tarleton through MCC's University Center were a major consideration when it came to looking at affordable college options, Duncan Jr. said.

In a statement, McLennan Community College president Johnette McKown anticipated the impact that the scholarship program would have on future McLennan County students who wanted to complete a four-year degree without having to move away.

“At McLennan Community College, we are excited about Waco Foundation's Duncan Scholars program, which is going to help local students overcome obstacles that might stand in the way of their college success. We understand the program will also provide funding for students to transfer to our University Center partners. The Duncan Scholars program will provide tremendous support for these students to complete their educational goals without leaving McLennan County," she said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.