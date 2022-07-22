A.J. Moore High School reunion celebrates the lessons and lives of Waco's all-Black school

When Alex Wheeler graduated from A.J. Moore High School in 1964, he left with more than just book smarts.

The many kindhearted teachers at the all-Black segregated school showed him how to navigate the world with what he called "mother wit."

“They provided not only the educational resources but also the wisdom that it takes to really survive," said Wheeler, president of the A.J. Moore Alumni Association, which is holding its biennial reunion this weekend. "Those are the things I distinctly remember."

Wheeler, who lives in Waco, expects 150 to 200 people at the Baylor Club on Friday and Saturday for the reunion. The celebration continues into Sunday with a picnic open to family members and friends of alumni, as well as the general public for $15.

A.J. Moore alumni have been meeting biennially since 1973 for weekendlong festivities celebrating and cherishing the memory of their beloved high school and the people that owe their success to it.

The school traced its roots to 1881 and was housed at 600 S. First St. near the Brazos River from 1923 to 1971, when it closed as part a court-ordered integration plan.

Notable alumni include Dallas-based U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, class of 1952, who will be this year's keynote speaker.

Other prominent alumni of A.J. Moore have included:

Vivienne Malone-Mayes, the first African American faculty member at Baylor University and the fifth African American woman to receive a doctorate in mathematics in the U.S.;

Baylor's first Black graduates, the Rev. Robert Gilbert and Barbara Walker (’60);

McLennan County commissioner and civil rights activist Lester Gibson (’67), who died June 17.

Gibson was the first Black McLennan County commissioner since the Reconstruction era, a position he held for 28 years. Gibson and others who have died in the last three years will be honored in a memorial service Saturday.

Wheeler said there are four living faculty members from A.J. Moore, three of which will be in attendance during the weekend’s activities. The oldest, Loyce Wilkins, is 104 years old and lives in Houston with her family.

'Sincere and nurturing'

The alumni of A.J. Moore were a close-knit group when they attended Waco Independent School District's only all-Black high school, and they remain close more than half a century after their beloved alma mater was closed.

Carolyn Giles, class of 1968, said the teachers at the school were nothing short of “sincere and nurturing.” Giles and other students never tried to get away with anything at school, because if something happened at the schoolhouse, everyone’s mamas and grandmas would know about it soon after.

Of Giles’ four siblings, three graduated from A.J. Moore as well. After Giles graduated, she went on to become a teacher in Fort Worth Independent School District for 45 years.

Giles said A.J. Moore wasn’t just like any other high school.

"It has a legacy," she said.

The reunions allow for alumni to reconnect with classmates and friends they haven’t seen in years or even decades. Giles said she was excited to see her friend, Lola Joyce Cook, who she hasn’t seen in over 50 years.

A.J. Moore High School graduate Dwight Jones reminisced about visiting some of the small convenience stores and shops near the school. These places became afterschool hangout spots for many students.

“That was probably some of the history that I remember from being there,” Jones said.

Jones said students would walk some three miles to school from their homes in East Waco and over the Waco Suspension Bridge to the school, rain or shine. Students weren’t fortunate enough to take public transportation and cars weren’t as accessible as they are now.

Roots in Waco

The school was named after Professor Alexander James Moore, who opened the first public school for African Americans in Waco.

Moore taught out of his home until he acquired a former hospital and transformed it into a school, where he taught as the first principal from 1881 to 1905. The school relocated to a new building in 1923.

The school housed students first grade to 12th until 1951, when it was limited to grades seventh through 12th.

In 1971 the school was closed under a court-ordered desegregation plan, and the riverfront area was soon demolished to make way for Urban Renewal and the new Interstate 35.

By the time it closed, Wheeler was making his way in the world with the practical wisdom he had learned there.

He attended San Antonio College and Waco's Paul Quinn College and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, hoping to work as an intelligence officer. Instead, he was given a post in the air police and served four years before returning to Waco to serve at what is now Texas State Technical College. He served as a social worker in McLennan County and started his own janitorial company.

“I’ve always been an entrepreneurial type person,” Wheeler said. “I said, ‘what can I do?’ and I knew I could clean houses. If I can clean houses then I can learn how to clean buildings, just readjust my habits of what I’m doing, and I did.”

Wheeler lived in Waco for another six years, earning his bachelor’s degree from Baylor and getting married to Patsyanne Mayes, daughter of Vivienne Malone-Mayes, the mathematician. The couple moved to Dallas, where Wheeler began teaching.

Wheeler said he is aware that as the years pass, the alumni grow older, but they are still experiencing consistent turnout. As people pass away or step down from their positions, others step up to fill those vacancies, to continue on with this decadeslong tradition.

“You never know when it’s going to be the last time,” Wheeler said.