Accountability grades up for state, Waco schools

Texas sent out school district report cards Monday in the form of the first accountability ratings since 2019 and the results had Waco-area school officials smiling at the results.

The Texas Education Agency released grade-letter accountability scores for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 schools for the first time since 2019, due to COVID-19 disruptions in 2020 and '21.

However, only those districts earning As, Bs or Cs received letter grades. Failing districts and schools received Not Rated scores instead.

Most grades were good ones. The Texas Tribune reported that 33.1% of the school districts evaluated this year earned A ratings, 54% B ratings, 9.4% C ratings and 3.5% were not rated. Broken down by schools, 27.9% of the 8,451 schools rated across the state received an A rating, 46.1% a B, 19.4% a C and 6.7% were not rated.

The state determines accountability ratings from students' STAAR test scores; improvements in those scores; and how well schools educate disadvantaged students.

Almost all McLennan County public school districts made As or Bs in their district accountability grades, and even those that didn't found expansive silver linings. Waco ISD earned a C district rating, but included in that overall rating were grade-letter improvements for 10 schools with five schools improving two letter grades. Eight campuses earned Bs and only two received Not Rated results, compared to eight failing schools three years ago.

Elementary schools with B's this year are Bell’s Hill, Cedar Ridge, Crestview, Hillcrest, Kendrick, Parkdale, Provident Heights and Lake Air Montessori. Earning C's are Dean Highland, Mountainview and West Avenue, with South Waco Elementary receiving a Not Rated score.

Both Waco High School, University High School and Tennyson Middle School had ratings of C. Cesar Chavez Middle School was Not Rated.

In an email sent Monday to Waco ISD employees, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said she was "incredibly proud" and praised the collective work behind the improvements from teachers and principals to facility, maintenance and school nutrition teams.

"That (district) progress would be impressive under any circumstances, but it is truly remarkable in light of the pandemic," she said.

Acknowledging the district still has work ahead to bring schools up to state standards, the superintendent said it's pointed in the right way.

"We're going to focus on strengthening the systems that got us this far," she said. "It takes consistency and persistence, but these ratings are confirmation that we are on the right track and headed in the right direction."

Four of the five Transformation Waco schools, which are operated similar to a charter district within the WISD, were graded Not Rated this year, but CEO Robin McDurham was delighted at the progress the Transformation schools made.

Alta Vista Elementary School received a C, one point away from a B, while J.H. Hines Elementary was two points from passing with 68 points. Brook Avenue Elementary was only three points from passing.

G.W. Carver Middle School had a score of 63 while Indian Spring Middle School had a 59. The state continues to assess the two middle schools separately though they have shared a campus since a fire at Carver last year, and the two schools will soon merge in a new building at the old Carver site.

McDurham noted the three elementary schools had their highest accountability scores in a decade, although scores from 2012 to 2017 were evaluated differently. Carver's score this year was its second highest during that period and Indian Spring's score was its third highest, though lower than those in 2018 and 2019.

"We are so thrilled about their progress. There's a lot to celebrate," McDurham said of the five Transformation Waco schools. Transformation Waco administrators had anticipated earlier in the year that all five campuses would receive a Not Rated from the state and the final results surpassed their expectations.

The Transformation Waco schools will continue its intensive tutoring and after-school programs this year as well as its whole-student approach to academics and well-being, McDurham said.

"We're positioned that we will not have any IR (Improvement Required, a state rating) campuses next year for the first time in a decade," she said.

The smiles were off the charts in Marlin, where the Marlin Independent School District and all three of its schools earned passing grades for the first time in more than a decade, achieved during a school year where students and teachers were still coping with the impact of COVID-19. Not only did the district pass, but it received an overall B with a more than 30-point jump for the district since its 2019 ratings score and a nearly 40-point jump for its elementary school

"Aug. 3 was our first day of school, but Aug. 15 was the best day of school," laughed Superintendent Darryl J. Henson. "Not only did we rewrite the history of the Marlin ISD, we rewrote the history for the state of Texas."

Henson took over as superintendent in May 2020, six years after the district lost its accreditation and five years after the state began intervening due to years of poor academic achievement.

He said tackling the district's complex and deep-rooted problems took a broad commitment from not only students and district employees, but the whole community and loyal Marlin alumni. "

They got to see and feel my heart ... Our academic concerns were a secret to no one, but an immediate fix wasn't going to do anything," he said.

District officials knew several weeks ago that Marlin ISD had passed, but finding the final rating was a B was icing on a sweet and delicious cake.

"This is just the beginning. We're going to use our current rating as our new baseline," he said, noting that teachers and schools will work on areas that are still lagging. "Our students have shown us what they can do. There's no more going back."