Accreditation board puts McLennan Community College on warning

McLennan Community College's accreditor has put the school on warning for a year because it found too many full-time MCC faculty were teaching more than a typical course load, and found shortcomings in its faculty evaluation processes.

The warning issued by a Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accreditation committee does not affect the school's current accreditation status, the validity of its degrees and certifications, or its funding.

MCC is required to submit a monitoring report by April 1 detailing compliance with the committee's findings, and if the report satisfies the committee, the community college would have its accreditation continued for the next 10 years.

MCC President Johnette McKown, who has served on the commission's accreditation teams and governing board in the past, said the warning is "disappointing," but the school already has clarified its policy on teaching overloads. Staff evaluations, required for employment contracts, also will revert to an earlier form to ensure full completion.

"We're not concerned that there's anything here we will not be able to meet by next spring," McKown said.

She said the accreditation committee had discussed its findings with MCC administrators in November, and some changes were in place by the 2022 spring term, but evaluators chose to stick with a warning status, which would require a year's evaluation for compliance.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, an organization that evaluates and accredits its 779 member colleges and universities in 11 Southern states and Latin America, announced its actions at its June 16 meeting. MCC was one of three schools receiving a warning, with Point University in West Point, Georgia, and Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, North Carolina, the other two.

The accreditation team that examined MCC last year was concerned by staff evaluation forms it viewed as incomplete and by the number of overloads, referring to full-time faculty teaching more than the typical workload of 15 credit hours per semester. McKown said the school also had not yet filled several vacant full-time positions at the time of the accreditation committee's evaluation.

McKown said the school usually tried to accommodate full-time faculty interested in teaching extra hours as a way to supplement their income. With COVID-19 still affecting student enrollment and attendance, overloads also provided administrators a measure of flexibility in staffing classes, but at the lower pay rate paid an adjunct instructor.

MCC's teaching load policy still allows full-time faculty to teach extra classes, but now details different levels of administrative approval needed to expand an instructor's workload.

Because two of the committee's findings fell within core accreditation requirements concerning a school's faculty, the accreditation committee was required to address those shortcomings with a warning status, McKown said. A warning is less serious than probation or sanction, and the accreditation board did not call for the creation of a special committee to oversee compliance.

In a follow-up letter to McKown received on Thursday, commission President Belle Wheelan acknowledged the school had evaluated its administrative and academic officers last year and made changes in its faculty teaching load policies that reduced overload credits from from 653 credit hours in spring 2021 to 345 in spring 2022. Still, the accreditors wanted to see proof of the effect of those changes over a longer period of time, noting "there is a continued reliance on overloads and open positions that remain unfilled."

MCC board Chair K. Paul Holt said the board was apprised of the accreditation team's findings last fall, but he considered some of the findings "tedious," as no shortcomings were found in the quality of student education or school management.

"However, that's the standard and must be followed," Holt said. "The good news is that it's already been addressed and is in place to be reviewed when they come back. Our college has a much higher percentage of full-time teachers teaching classes than most (community) colleges and we don't suffer from that. Our students benefit from that."

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.