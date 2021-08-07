After fire, Waco ISD chief to recommend expedited G.W. Carver construction in bond package

Waco Independent School District trustees on Thursday will consider bond package and scheduling changes that could mean a new G.W. Carver Middle School open for students in the 2023-24 school year.
Superintendent Susan Kincannon said Friday that she will recommend the board approve a November election for a $376 million bond issue covering four new schools and take action that will set in motion the design and planning of a new G.W. Carver Middle School, which saw its current building largely destroyed by fire July 27.
The $376 million bond project, the end result of a long-range facilities study and months of consideration by a community advisory committee, calls for construction of a new Waco High School, new Carver and Tennyson Middle Schools, a new Kendrick Elementary School and renovation of South Waco Elementary School.
If approved by Waco ISD voters, the plan would see work on Waco High School begin first, followed by Carver, then Tennyson and Kendrick. Carver and Indian Spring Middle School would merge in to a single Carver upon completion of the new middle school. Alta Vista Elementary School would close after the elementary school construction, and its students would be split between Kendrick and South Waco.
A July 27 fire that destroyed much of Carver's central building, however, upset plans for the school to continue operating as it had until its new replacement was finished on the same campus.
The upcoming school year now will see Carver students move to Indian Spring Middle School as the two schools' students, employees and programs combine.
Kincannon said discussions with the district's insurer over the loss of the middle school continue, but she expects to have a sense of how much insurance will cover by the Thursday board meeting. In the day after the fire, Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said the replacement value for the 65-year-old school is not expected to cover the full cost of a new, larger Carver, estimated at $70 million to $80 million, and that Carver would remain part of the bond package.
Kincannon will recommend the board approve the full $376 million package as a single item for voters to consider rather than split out its components for voters to pick and choose, she said. Trustees must approve calling a bond election at Thursday's meeting to meet deadlines to put it before voters in November.
Kincannon also will ask the board to approve plans to initiate the design and planning process for Carver construction and select a project delivery method, actions the board already has taken for Waco High School. If trustees agree, that planning could get underway next month. She will also recommend trustees hire a construction auditor to keep tabs on project expenditures as they progress. Should trustees call for a bond election and voters support it in November, a new Carver Middle School could be ready for students by the 2023-24 school year.
"It's an ambitious two-year timeline," Kincannon said.
Carver and Indian Spring students will start their shared experience Aug. 23 when Waco ISD classes start, an arrangement that likely will continue for the next two years.
"I think we will make it work for this school year and next year," Kincannon said.