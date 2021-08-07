After fire, Waco ISD chief to recommend expedited G.W. Carver construction in bond package

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The upcoming school year now will see Carver students move to Indian Spring Middle School as the two schools' students, employees and programs combine.

Kincannon said discussions with the district's insurer over the loss of the middle school continue, but she expects to have a sense of how much insurance will cover by the Thursday board meeting. In the day after the fire, Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said the replacement value for the 65-year-old school is not expected to cover the full cost of a new, larger Carver, estimated at $70 million to $80 million, and that Carver would remain part of the bond package.

Kincannon will recommend the board approve the full $376 million package as a single item for voters to consider rather than split out its components for voters to pick and choose, she said. Trustees must approve calling a bond election at Thursday's meeting to meet deadlines to put it before voters in November.