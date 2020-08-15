Announcement of any COVID-19 cases in McLennan County schools to vary; Health officials plan how to respond

State guidelines from the Texas Education Agency require schools to notify the health district when people who have been in a school test positive for COVID-19. Schools also must close off sections of the campus that were “heavily used” by the individual who tested positive until all hard surfaces have been disinfected or seven days have passed since that person was on campus. They must notify all teachers, staff and families of all students on that campus, as well.

Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said once the district receives notification of someone on a school campus who has tested positive for COVID-19, the health district will start its investigation and conduct contact tracing. In the past, when students or staff members have tested positive for an infectious disease, such as tuberculosis, school districts have chosen to report it to the public themselves.

Waco-McLennan County Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner said the health district would work with schools to determine who the person testing positive had close contact with and place those people in home quarantine for 14 days from the last time they had contact with that person. That could involve a few people, a whole classroom or several classrooms.