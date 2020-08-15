Announcement of any COVID-19 cases in McLennan County schools to vary; Health officials plan how to respond

While some of McLennan County’s largest school districts plan to publicly report any positive COVID-19 cases by grade level, smaller rural districts plan to provide more general notifications in an effort to protect the identity of students or staff members who may contract the disease.
All schools must report any positive cases to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District immediately, although there is likely to be some delay between when a student or staff member is suspected of having the coronavirus and when their test results come back. The health district has established a specific email address for schools to report any positive cases, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.
The Waco Independent School District plans to report positive COVID-19 cases by campus, and the county’s second-largest school district, Midway ISD, plans to report cases by campus and grade level. But school districts such as Connally and Axtell ISDs will not publicly report cases by grade level because of their smaller student and staff populations, officials said.
"Obviously, in a small district we would not do age or grade level. It would be too easy to identify students,” Axtell ISD Superintendent J.R. Proctor said. “We’ll try to be very cognizant of privacy when reporting to the community.”
Schools plan to use their internal communication systems to inform any employees and students' families if they have come in contact with someone who tested positive, and some will use their social media channels to keep the broader community informed.
State guidelines from the Texas Education Agency require schools to notify the health district when people who have been in a school test positive for COVID-19. Schools also must close off sections of the campus that were “heavily used” by the individual who tested positive until all hard surfaces have been disinfected or seven days have passed since that person was on campus. They must notify all teachers, staff and families of all students on that campus, as well.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said once the district receives notification of someone on a school campus who has tested positive for COVID-19, the health district will start its investigation and conduct contact tracing. In the past, when students or staff members have tested positive for an infectious disease, such as tuberculosis, school districts have chosen to report it to the public themselves.
Waco-McLennan County Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner said the health district would work with schools to determine who the person testing positive had close contact with and place those people in home quarantine for 14 days from the last time they had contact with that person. That could involve a few people, a whole classroom or several classrooms.
TEA guidance also requires schools that suspect students or staff members have COVID-19 symptoms to assume they have the disease and not allow them to return to campus until 24 hours have passed since they recovered from their symptoms, their symptoms have improved or at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Those guidelines also apply to people on campus who test positive for COVID-19.
Additionally, state guidelines mandate schools separate any students who show COVID-19 symptoms, until the student can be picked up by a family member. Then schools “should clean” the spaces used by students, teachers or staff who have COVID-19 symptoms.
Nationwide concerns over COVID-19 outbreaks in schools were demonstrated in recent weeks by the wide sharing of a photo showing a hallway in a Georgia school crowded with students shoulder-to-shoulder, very few masks visible. Another Georgia school district ordered 925 students, teachers and staff to self-quarantine less than a week after reopening its schools, after dozens tested positive for COVID-19. It also temporarily closed one of its high schools after 300 of the school’s 2,400 students, or 12.5%, were under quarantine, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Verner said temporary school closure would be considered when multiple cases occur in multiple classrooms or cohorts of students in a school test positive within a 14-day period.
"Decisions regarding school closure due to COVID-19 would be made in consultation with school administrations and with consideration of factors specific to the school in question," he said.
Deaver said the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center was working to set up mass testing in the event of a school outbreak.
“Frankly, I am concerned about that,” Deaver said. “The EOC will be able to do that, but I’m really concerned about turnaround times from labs as schools across Texas start to reopen. I think we’re liable to have some real difficulty there.”
Before schools start in-person instruction, the city and county should work to get as many people tested as possible, said Dr. Ben Wilson, chief medical officer of the Waco Family Health Center. Identifying any people with the coronavirus now would help prevent them from spreading the virus once in-person classes start.
“In short, we should be doing as much testing as we can,” Wilson said. “We really don’t want to let up. We want to do as much testing as every organization has access to, as much as we have access to countywide, whether it’s through our health care organizations or through state opportunities like the community testing sites.”
