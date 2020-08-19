As more Waco-area districts resume, officials warn some school closures inevitable

“I think a big part of it is kids are dying to be back, just as much as parents were dying for kids to be back and just as much as we were dying for kids to be back,” he said. “They’re doing the right thing and making sure that they social distance.”

China Spring High School teacher Julie Smith, who teaches U.S. history and psychology this semester, said she had no issues with her students wearing masks or social distancing in her classroom or the hallways. She figured she would have to remind one or two students to wear their masks or social distance, but she was pleasantly surprised to find she did not have to do any reminding, Smith said.

“Everybody seemed very compliant,” she said. “It was a great day.”

Smith also said she thinks students complied because they were eager to get back to some sense of normalcy, or at least as close as they can get to normal for now.

For herself, Smith, 59, said she felt just as safe teaching as she has felt going to the grocery store, possibly even safer. This is her 33rd year teaching and her 14th in China Spring ISD.