As more Waco-area districts resume, officials warn some school closures inevitable

School shutdowns because of the coronavirus will be inevitable this fall, local officials said Wednesday as school districts continued reopening their doors to students this week.
The China Spring Independent School District held its first day of in-person and remote classes Wednesday, the largest school district in McLennan County to open so far with almost 3,000 students. Midway ISD will start Monday.
China Spring Superintendent Marc Faulkner said the first day went smoothly, with about 81% of students attending in-person and about 19% doing remote instruction. He believes more families will switch to in-person as the semester progresses.
The school district sent two students home Wednesday, one who just had an upset stomach and whose doctor said could return to school, Faulkner said. The other student had a temperature of 102 degrees and a headache, but the teacher noticed the symptoms by 8:15 a.m. and immediately sent the student to the nurse, he said.
Local health officials said Wednesday that schools can expect to see students and staff members test positive for the coronavirus as they start reopening, which will lead to temporary school closures as the virus spreads on a campus.
All schools are facing the same challenge of how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, said Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center Region 12. The center serves independent school districts in 12 counties, including all 19 in McLennan County.
“Every school can expect to have cases this year,” Maze said. “That’s unfortunate, but that’s just the reality of the way it will work. There will be starts and stops to schools as cases rise on a campus.”
The standard plan calls for a five-day school closure once someone has tested positive for the virus, quarantining the people who were in contact with the individual who tested positive and conducting contact tracing, he said. School districts have been working since March on how to deal with students and staff who test positive, because officials realize bringing so many people back together in one building will lead to the virus spreading.
“We know from experience now that as schools have begun to start to bring people together, once we get them into closer environments, the spread increases,” he said. “And therein lies the challenge.”
Every school district has a plan, as required by the state, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to handle any suspected or confirmed positive cases, Maze said.
Schools are following the proper health guidance and processes that have been shown to mitigate the spread of the virus by disinfecting surfaces, distancing students as much as possible and creating alternative schedules so fewer people congregate in halls, cafeterias and other spaces. Smaller schools seem to be better able to spread out students, while larger schools find social distancing to be more difficult, he said.
Meanwhile, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Wednesday that 112 more residents had tested positive for COVID-19, including 71 who received tests during three days of free testing offered last week at McLennan Community College. The health district said all test results from that testing site have been received.
An estimated 1,796 people are currently sick with the disease, according to the health district. As of Wednesday, Waco hospitals were treating 53 patients with COVID-19, including 16 who are on ventilators.
Wednesday’s new case numbers include one infant who has tested positive, in addition to 24 people between 1 and 19 years old.
Waco Family Health Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kelley Reynolds said McLennan County’s reproduction rate, or how many people someone with COVID-19 is likely to infect, remains less than 1, at 0.88, according to a model developed by the University of Texas School of Public Health. She said that means the spread of the virus is beginning to slow down locally.
McLennan County’s seven-day rolling average rate of all tests coming back positive dropped to 11.8% this week, down from 13.1% last week, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.
The fact that the local positivity rate is still more than 10% means McLennan County residents are not “past the danger of COVID,” said Dr. Jim Morrison, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center chief medical officer. A positivity rate of more than 10% indicates “significant community circulation and some risk.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and Gov. Greg Abbott have said a marker that the spread of the virus is “adequately controlled” would be if the positivity rate drops to less than 10% and ideally less than 5%, Deaver said.
There is still some uncertainty around the local positivity rate, as Baylor University students, who were required to perform an at-home test that was mailed to them before returning to campus, await their test results, Deaver said. Baylor President Linda Livingstone told Deaver about 1% of those tests are coming back positive.
“Our rate continues to look good,” he said. “We’ve just got a lot of things coming up, with the reopenings of schools and the upcoming Labor Day weekend. We have to continue to be vigilant.”
Ascension Providence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Becker said it would be difficult to predict how many more people will contract the coronavirus now that schools are reopening, but that the interaction among students and staff likely will lead to an increase in the rate of infection.
“Fortunately, we don’t see a great deal of significant illness in school-age kids, university-age kids,” Becker said. “My real concern is that person bringing that infection back into their home and to their parents, their grandparents or to someone who has a condition that predisposes them to illness.”
Another concern is the lag time between when a student or staff member is suspected of having COVID-19 and when the test results come back. Reynolds, with the Family Health Center, said she suspects if a student or staff member is referred for COVID-19 testing and there is concern the individual is infected, the person likely will be directed by their physician or school to proceed with quarantine until their test results come back, like with other suspected cases in the community.
Deaver said the lag between a suspected infection and a confirmed test result likely will be a big challenge as schools reopen because the testing that is going to be needed is going to put a strain on labs, which has occurred during the pandemic when there has been an increase in testing.
Faulkner, the China Spring superintendent, said the district is requiring parents to screen their children for symptoms before dropping them off at school or putting them on the school bus. Students on the bus must wear face masks. On campus, students in fourth grade and above must wear masks during the day, except during lunch, but the district has installed clear dividers at lunch tables and decreased the number of seats at each table to enforce social distancing.
Faulkner said he was expecting some students, particularly high school students, to want to remove their masks, but he did not see any issues Wednesday as he walked through schools. Even in the high school hallways, students had their masks on and social distanced by walking on their side of the hallways, which have been split down the middle like two-lane roads.
“I think a big part of it is kids are dying to be back, just as much as parents were dying for kids to be back and just as much as we were dying for kids to be back,” he said. “They’re doing the right thing and making sure that they social distance.”
China Spring High School teacher Julie Smith, who teaches U.S. history and psychology this semester, said she had no issues with her students wearing masks or social distancing in her classroom or the hallways. She figured she would have to remind one or two students to wear their masks or social distance, but she was pleasantly surprised to find she did not have to do any reminding, Smith said.
“Everybody seemed very compliant,” she said. “It was a great day.”
Smith also said she thinks students complied because they were eager to get back to some sense of normalcy, or at least as close as they can get to normal for now.
For herself, Smith, 59, said she felt just as safe teaching as she has felt going to the grocery store, possibly even safer. This is her 33rd year teaching and her 14th in China Spring ISD.
In her classroom, she has a “teacher bubble,” which is a taped off section in the front of the room that students are not supposed to cross. Smith can cross that bubble to help students, with her mask on, and she also has a face shield she can wear.
“I could have easily retired and I didn’t,” she said. “I felt perfectly safe.”
