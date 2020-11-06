Attorneys seek sanctions for Baylor, allege discovery violations in Title IX lawsuits

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a plaintiffs advisory to the court, Baylor "concealed" 8,275 document sets in their entirety from the plaintiffs, and that an additional 3,872 document sets produced or logged with the plaintiffs "substantially vary" from versions Pepper Hamilton provided to UnitedLex.

One of Baylor's attorney, Lisa Brown, said Baylor would like the cases set for trial as soon as the court can set them.

“Everyone understood when this comparison was being done that there would not be a 100% match," Brown said in a statement. "The vendor compared 1,331,916 documents and matched over 99%. Baylor is ready to explain the small variance in the documents to the Court. Nobody concealed anything."

In an advisory letter to the court last month, Julie Springer, another of Baylor's attorneys, said the plaintiffs' motion for sanctions "contains numerous misrepresentations" about the status of the UnitedLex work.

Also, Baylor was not in possession of documents Pepper Hamilton produced in response to a plaintiffs' subpoena until Pepper Hamilton gave them to UnitedLex and UnitedLex gave them to Baylor, Springer said.

"Baylor could not have 'concealed' anything it never had an obligation to produce or log in the first place," Springer wrote to the court.